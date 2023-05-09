The challenge, to begin with, was daunting.
Rain only added to the struggle.
Oregon Tech’s baseball team had hoped to use its home field to power its way to a possible NAIA Tournament berth, something which never has been accomplished in the long history of the game at the school.
The Hustlin’ Owls did get to play their first-ever postseason game at home, but drew perennial power Lewis-Clark State College in the first round, and it was obvious anxiety was part of the effort.
“It’s OK to be nervous, but we can’t overthink it,” Owls coach Jacob Garsez said.
Tech did come back from a 14-2 loss to the 19-time NAIA World Series champion Warriors to pick up a 9-0 victory over the College of Idaho, even if the Hustlin’ Owls played its “home” games at a different field.
OIT usually plays at the Leo J. Bocchi Field at Steen Sports Park.
Rain, lots of rain, forced the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships to Kiger Stadium. More rain forced the competition to Springfield, where Tech met LCSC again Tuesday.
Tech needed a win to be able to meet the University of British Columbia, the last unbeaten team in the conference confab. The tournament winner is scheduled to receive the league’s automatic national berth.
LCSC, which has played in the World Series every year since 1998, also will advance since it will host one of 10 first-round national tournament gatherings.
Even if Tech comes up shy, the 2023 season will be one to remember.
OIT, for the first time since 1982, claimed a conference championship. Its win over the College of Idaho was the third in the postseason for the Hustlin’ Owls since 1998, but has helped lay the foundation seniors hope is a tradition they have helped to start.
“It was a privilege,” all-conference pitcher Brendan Talonen said after he drew the first-ever start of a home postseason game for Tech. “It is a big deal since it is the best competition in the conference and (LCSC) is the best-hitting team.
“It is an honor to help build the program with Coach Garsez.”
Talonen was one of five seniors to play his final games in Klamath Falls when games were able to be played on soggy fields.
No one on the roster has been through more OIT baseball than senior Ian Peters, who was able to pinch-hit in the game against LCSC as part of his fifth season with the Hustlin’ Owls.
“We certainly want to keep playing,” Peters said. “It has been fun knowing that on any day we can put 10 runs on the (score)board is special. It has been great to have built a program. Coach has created a culture to be competitive.”
Tech has.
OIT won three of four games at LCSC earlier in the season, something which had not been done in 50 years, and came within one pitch to sweeping the four-game series, something the Warriors have never experienced in their program history.
While postseason experience is not unusual, to enter the postseason with the league’s No. 1 seed is.
How Tech was to respond after its loss was, Garsez said, up to the Hustlin’ Owls.
“There is a lot of baseball left, and we’re fine,” the league’s Coach of the Year said. “Our reaction to what happens is 100% our choice. We just have to play our style of baseball.”
TECH TALK
• Outfielder Julien Jones, who was outstanding Sunday in the game against Lewis-Clark State, was also an all-conference pick along with catcher/third baseball Tyler Horner.
• Oregon Tech knew entering the conference playoffs it would have to either win, or finish second to LCSC, to gain its first national tournament bid.
• Lewis-Clark State entered the league championships rated No. 16 in the country, while the University of British Columbia received votes and is in excellent position to also play in the national comfab.
• Lewis-Clark State will host, again, the NAIA World Series on May 26-June 2. The Warriors were trying to win their third straight CCC tournament title.
• Talonen entered the postseason with a 5-1 record and a team leading 3.47 earned-run average, the latter the third-best in the league. Patrick Arman, who already has set the school record for career wins, had a 7-1 mark entering the tournament. The duo led the Hustlin’ Owls pitchers in strikeouts.
• Jones led the Owls with a .365 batting average, with Horner right behind at .363. Horner and Ka’ala Tam both had five home runs entering the postseason to lead Tech, while Jones had a team-high five triples and 14 doubles. Horner had a team-high 65 hits, and Matthew Ortiz 50 runs batted in, third in the conference.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 33 years.