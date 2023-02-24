Oregon Tech’s women’s basketball team might, now, be facing its toughest game of the season — and it’s not on the court.
It’s called the waiting game.
Following its 67-62 come-from-behind victory over Bushnell University on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship tournament, the Lady Owls might be a bubble team for the upcoming NAIA national playoffs.
“This might get us in,” Lady Owls coach Paul Poetsch said after the victory at Danny Miles Court, where OIT has compiled a 16-3 conference tournament record at home, including 13-1 in quarterfinal games.
Still, there likely could be the waiting game.
A win at Eastern Oregon, the league’s No. 1 playoff seed, would all but assure the Lady Owls of their first national tournament berth since 2019, and first since the NAIA did away with divisions.
A loss?
That creates the waiting game since OIT likely would be somewhere in the top 60-to-70 NAIA women’s basketball teams in the country, but only 64 will advance to the national tournament.
OIT likely would be a No. 4 seed at whichever of the 16 tournament sites it could be sent to.
“It would feel awesome, amazing,” senior Melissa Lee said.
Lee, who went over 600 career rebounds Wednesday and will be among the top 10 all-time for the OIT women in blocked shots, rebounds and free throws made, is the only remaining player from the 2019 squad.
She did not, however, make the trip to Sioux City, Iowa, where the Hustlin’ Owls picked up their second national tournament victory.
“It would mean everything,” senior Maddyson Tull said of a potential trip to the national tournament. “That’s what we have worked for four years, and we have been grinding all year long.”
Tull will finish her career in OIT’s top 10 for points and field goals made. She needs three rebounds against Eastern Oregon to reach 500 for her career.
“For me,” Lee said, “it’s awesome to be able to leave my mark, but it wasn’t just me. It was all of my teammates.”
Wednesday’s win makes Oregon Tech 21-8 on the season (21-2 outside the league’s top three teams), and the Lady Owls have won 10 of their past 13 games. The only losses in that time were to conference co-champions Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State, as well as Southern Oregon. Those three opponents finished 1-2-3 in the league.
Tech is 1-7 against teams ranked in the top 26 in the most recent NAIA national poll, and of those losses, four were single-digit defeats, which includes a loss to Vanguard. OIT’s win was against Menlo, which is ranked among the top 30 teams in the country.
Whether those numbers are good enough to move on remains to be seen — the waiting game.
Tech drew a great crowd for a 5:30 p.m. game Wednesday and only Oregon State and the University of Oregon had better home attendance among the state’s and league’s other teams, regardless of division.
The men’s basketball team was out en force Wednesday and powered a student section which was loud, that coming after the Hustlin’ Owls saw their season come to an end Tuesday with an overtime loss at Eastern Oregon, a game in which defensive standout Kaison Faust had to sit out with a knee injury.
“They came in right off the bus,” Tull said of the men, all of whom were decked out in their basketball jerseys.
For the record, too, the OIT men were No. 3 in the country with almost 1,100 fans per home game, and second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference behind The College of Idaho. Only OSU, UO and the University of Portland outdrew the Tech men this season at home among Oregon and league foes, and the latter by a small number.
Now — the waiting game.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin and Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years.