When players, coaches and fans left Danny Miles Court on Jan. 20, many sensed they had been involved in something special.
They were.
It was college basketball at its finest.
Forget major college basketball. The College of Idaho left with an 87-75 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over Oregon Tech, one of the closest games the Yotes had played all year.
C of I had beaten OIT by eight earlier in the season at Caldwell, Idaho, and the Yotes followed the Tech game with a six-point win at Southern Oregon. Rarely did the nation’s top-rated NAIA team have tougher victories.
The Yotes were in the midst of an incredible run through the conference, and finished 20-0. Tech, meanwhile, lost Kam Osborn for the season six minutes into the game, and already had seen Erik Fraser sidelined with an injury.
Many believed, and an intense argument could be made, that Tech fans had watched the best team ever to play at Danny Miles Court. That includes a great Life University team which won a national championship with a single loss, at Oregon Tech, in the 1996-97 season.
C of I dominated teams. It finished the season with 36 straight victories, including two close encounters at the NAIA Tournament in the semifinals and finals, to win its second championship, and first since 1996.
The Yotes opened the season with a loss at then top-rated Arizona Christian and then beat Ottawa University of Arizona, comfortably, to begin their long run and move to No. 1 in the country early in the season.
Their closest game in national tournament play was 15 points until the Yotes had to survive ugly free-throw shooting to slip past Ottawa in the semifinals, 73-72. C of I then beat Indiana Tech, 73-71, to win the title.
In winning 36 games, the Yotes posted the largest number of victories by any CCC team. The record they beat was Oregon Tech’s 34-4 mark when the Hustlin’ Owls won their third national championship, that in 2012.
To hold the nation’s top rating throughout the season is difficult, especially at the final Kansas City, Missouri, site where the final 16 teams play four games in five days to win their national title.
Ask Jamestown University in 2004. OIT, seeded No. 16, knocked off the Jimmies in the second round.
Ask Rollie Massino’s Northwest University team in 2012. Tech beat the Seahawks in the championship game and held the Florida-based team to the lowest number of points ever scored by a team in a final, 46.
Sadly, the conference, as a whole, saw its other three teams all fall in the first round – Eastern Oregon to Kentucky’s Thomas More, Southern Oregon dropped a game at Langston, Oklahoma, and Corban fell to Arizona Christian. Both Langston and Arizona Christian were at home for first-round competition, and both were ranked in the final top 10.
All three Cascade Collegiate Conference teams had a chance to win, and Corban’s had a 3-point shot at the buzzer fall shy and lost by two.
Everyone knows injuries slowed OIT this season, one in which the Hustlin’ Owls played four top-10 teams in their first eight games.
Grace, which beat Tech by five points in Indiana, reached this year’s Elite Eight. Indiana Wesleyan almost made it to the second round, and beat Tech.
Two things OIT fans can look forward to in the 2023-24 season is that the Hustlin’ Owls will host two Indiana teams in the second round of the Cascade/Crossroads Classic. Tech also has Osborn and Fraser set to return to what was one of the two youngest teams in the conference last season.
The other uber-young team – The College of Idaho.
Of interest – 24 of the teams in this year’s national tournament are schools OIT has played.
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
In this year’s NAIA women’s tournament, the three Cascade Collegiate Conference teams all won first-round games, and Lewis-Clark State reached the Sweet 16. Southern and Eastern both lost in the second round, all away from home.
SOU lost to host Westmont in its second-round game, while Eastern lost to Dakota State of Madison, South Dakota, in Kansas. DSU advanced to the tournament’s semifinals, as did Clarke of Iowa, which had ousted LCSC.
Clarke finished second to Thomas More.
