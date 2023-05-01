In a wild, wacky, wonderful world where weird wins, Oregon Tech baseball players decided to have a party.
So did the top-ranked Tech softball team.
The parties continue in Klamath Falls for at least another weekend.
When Corban knocked off the University of British Columbia once over the past weekend, the baseball team was guaranteed the chance to host the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships Saturday, Sunday and Monday, something the softball team knew it would do Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The baseball team had hoped to continue its party season at home, but it took Corban’s win to leave the Hustlin’ Owls with no worse than a share of the regular-season title.
More importantly, it meant the No. 1 playoff seed for OIT, which will meet Lewis-Clark State College in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The softball team gets a first-round bye and will meet the winner of the Eastern Oregon-British Columbia game at 2 p.m. Friday.
“It would be big,” sophomore Tyler Horner said of Tech hosting the baseball playoffs for the first time in school history.
“It gives me chills thinking about it. That’s all I can say. To be able to host it …” junior pitcher Patrick Arman said as he stopped short of completing his thought.
Tech’s baseball team, and its fans, have taken well to “Let’s Have a Party,” which is played every time the Hustlin’ Owls score runs. The fans not only applaud loudly, their foot pounding on the aluminum stands echo loudly when the bleachers are full.
“Actually, we think Korrey Siracusa started it” Arman said. “It happened the first weekend (at William) Jessup. It lit a fire under us and became our own thing. It creates dugout energy.”
“It gets everybody, players and fans, involved,” Horner added. “It’s something we all can do.”
Tech fans can continue their echoing success this weekend at home, when the Owls play host to the four-team, double-elimination tournament which will determine the conference representative to the NAIA national championships.
The women get the chance to do the same, and can win the conference tournament for a second straight season after winning the regular-season crown for the second straight year, this time in record-setting style.
OIT will host a six-team, double-elimination competition at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium.
“Being able to win here for all our fans who support us is nice,” senior Maggie Buckholz said. “It is nice to stay home for classes,” the renewable engineering, electrical engineering double major added.
“We’re all here for each other. There is no drama. For our pitchers, having eight people (on defense) who have their backs, they can pitch their game. The coaches have our best interest at heart, and it’s nice to be close to home.”
Buckholz transferred to Oregon Tech from the University of New Mexico.
Arman, who will be well placed in the baseball record book when he graduates, is one of the few remaining players from the tenure of Matt Miles, while Horner is among the recruits brought in by current baseball coach Jacob Garsez.
“Getting the chance to be in the playoffs shows how hard we have been working and all of the good things Coach Garsez has done,” Arman said. “My expectations when I came are different now. First, it was to play as a freshman. Now, it’s to win games.”
Horner also lauds Garsez.
“He brought in a new culture, and I wanted to go to a school school and to play baseball to win games,” Horner said. “It’s a good combination. Tech does a good job with that and we lose guys if they don’t make the grade.”
Now, it's been party time again.
“That was our culture from the start of the season, so this is no surprise (that OIT was in a position to host the baseball tournament for the first time),” Arman said.
The Oregon Tech softball team will take a conference record of 29-1 and 43-6 overall mark into the tournament.
The baseball team will enter the conference playoffs for the third time in four years with a 31-17 record. The 31 wins is second-best in school history, with only the 2009 team having posted more (33).
TOURNAMENT TIDBITS
• Only Carroll College of Montana will enter the conference softball tournament with a losing record at 20-26. Carroll is the only school in the playoffs not at OIT a year ago.
• Oregon Tech, The College of Idaho and Southern Oregon all will enter the softball tournament with at least 40 wins so far this season, and all three have had top-10 rankings at some time during the season.
• Eastern Oregon climbed past British Columbia for fourth place over the past weekend, while Carroll outlasted Northwest University for the sixth, and final, place in the softball tournament.
• Tech, British Columbia and The College of Idaho all have at least 30 baseball wins this season, and Lewis-Clark State, a 19-time NAIA World Series winner, will enter the playoffs with 29.
• Both Oregon Tech teams are among the league leaders in batting average, runs per game, home runs, stolen bases and fielding percentage. Both Owls’ teams have more than 95 stolen bases this season.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years.