It was not so long ago when Joy Lease thought her coaching career might be over.
Now, it one sense, it is just beginning.
Lease, a long-time Mazama High girls basketball coach who led the Vikings to a Class 4A state championship in 2013, was named this week as head women’s coach at Oregon Tech, the first female in that position since Robin Parker coached the Hustlin’ Owls.
Naming Lease women’s basketball coach also give Oregon Tech two head women’s coaches, along with the recently named Alexis Garrison in volleyball, for the first time since the 1991-92 school year, when the passage of Measure 5 cost OIT the bulk of its athletic department.
“It’s time,” Paul Poetsch, who served last season as interim head women’s basketball coach, said of a woman running the Tech program.
Many others have agreed, and there are many who believe Lease’s efforts with the Hustlin’ Owls last season, including the recruitment of several Oregon players for next year, helped her gain her new position.
“I still have to pinch me,” Lease said. “Is this real? This is a dream job, and an opportunity I have dreamed about. Years ago, I thought my career was over and I’d ride off into the sunset. I am forever indebted to Paul Poetsch. This is a phenomenal opportunity.
“The stars all must have been aligned.”
As she did at Mazama, expectations for the Oregon Tech women will be high, but she will have eight players who return next season off a team which narrowly missed advancing to the NAIA Tournament.
“We will have to work hard to do that,” she said.
“For me, personally, it will be getting used to recruiting, different sets of rules and having a day to prepare. I am beyond excited and am ready for all the challenges.”
One of those is finding an assistant coach, and Lease has someone in mind for the position.
She also is excited to have Garrison on staff.
“I have met her and Alexis is young and energetic. It’s exciting to bring some female blood up there (to the Oregon Tech campus).”
Many would agree as more and more women are moving into head coaching positions at the college level - in all sports. When Parker, Sue Thompson (volleyball) and Mary Bradford (softball) were on the OIT staff as head coaches, the number of women in head coaching positions were rare.
Individuals like Pat Summitt at Tennessee, Tara VanDerveer at Stanford, C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers and Kay Yow at North Carolina State were the exceptions in their careers and there are individuals who believe any of them could have had success coaching men’s teams.
Summitt was the second coach at a four-year college or university to pick up 1,000 career wins, something she did about a year before Oregon Tech’s Danny Miles did so with his men’s teams.
Of recent, Eastern Oregon’s Anji Weienfluh has established an outstanding women’s basketball program, something Shirley Huett had done at Southern Oregon.
Now Lease, who coached high school teams in Willamina and Santiam as well as at Mazama, has the opportunity to move into some high quality company when she officially takes over the Oregon Tech program.
It is, indeed, time.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.