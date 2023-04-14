When Bonanza High’s Cheryl New took center stage at the state wrestling championships 26 years ago, she, almost no one actually, had any idea where the path she was charting would lead.
New, who now has a daughter in college who had wrestled when younger, used the sport to get a college education.
She also has watched as girls and women’s wrestling has grown to the point where Oregon has joined almost 40 other states to sanction a girls-only state championship event.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s delegate assembly OK’d the move last week.
“It’s amazing,” New said recently via telephone from her home in Texas. “There were so many other women in a similar situation to me, and we never thought we’d be a trailblazer. We opened doors. It was the beginning.”
“We have seen the numbers grow exponentially,” former Klamath Union coach Dave Coker said. He noted how not only numbers, but quality has improved. “The last two years, the girls state tournament has been legit. (Oregon) has had girls place at nationals.”
Over the past few years, girls had the choice to continue to compete in the boys meet, or in their own tournament which was held in conjunction with the boys event at the Portland Memorial Coliseum.
KU’s Hayleigh Dukes was a place winner as a sophomore and junior, but did not advance to the tournament this past winter, a solid case in point to how well girls wrestling has improved.
It would have been interesting to see how girls from Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Henley, Klamath Union and Mazama might have done in the past had this year’s divisions been in place where individuals from Class 1A through 4A schools where in one class, those in Class 5A and 6A in another.
Until this year, girls all competed in one class.
Not only has high school wrestling seen great growth, so has college women’s wrestling.
Southern Oregon University won the NAIA women’s title this season, and former Chiloquin wrestler Paul Rademacher helped start the Raiders’ program.
“It would be nice to see our Oregon colleges join in,” Coker said, and noted that Oregon State University had a strong performance in the NCAA Division I championships this season.
When New wrestled at state in 1997, the first girl in Oregon to do so, there were only a couple dozen girls competing in high school wrestling, and it is believed there were fewer than 1,000 nationally. At the same time, there were more than 220,000 boys in wrestling.
By 2020, the path New started has become a highway with more than 55,000 girls wrestling, and almost 1,200 in Oregon.
“As I got into it, I just wanted it to be an opportunity,” New said. “I was blessed. It was something I loved and fought for it. It’s just a great sport. I take things from wrestling that I use everyday now.
“I gained so much from it. I wanted to do something and be who I was, to standout in some way,” she said. “I feel so blessed and always had a family (in wrestling). I had a great support system with the Smiths (Lafe and Peggy) and Madsens (Doug and Cheryl).”
New was among the earliest wrestlers to win a college scholarship and graduated from Missouri Valley College.
“I was in the first group of women offered a scholarship to wrestle, and several of us stay in contact. Several are college coaches now,” said New, the vice president of a financial institution.
A girls division in Oregon was started in the 2018-19 season, with a girls only event started two years ago.
The question for many schools is whether to hire a head boys and head girls coach, or have a single head coach for both programs and how assistant coaches would be used.
The move to give girls their own program marks the first time since 1979 the OSAA added a sport. That’s when softball was approved.
“I think we always kind of saw this coming,” Oregon School Activities Association executive director Peter Weber said after the delegate assembly approved girls wrestling as its own entity. “This was kind of the natural evolution, in our mind, of the sport in Oregon.”
Interestingly enough, there were only two Klamath Basin girls at state this year — Lakeview’s Rebecca Patzke at 145 pounds and Gilchrist’s Summer Schellinger at 155. Patzke was a senior and Schellinger a junior.
In the past, it has not been unusual for Basin girls to have three or four state place winners — so the highway is becoming well-traveled.
“We didn’t see that coming,” New said. “We just wanted to wrestle because we liked it.”
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 33 years.