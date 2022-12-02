Jesse Higgins is, as Oregon Tech begins Cascade Collegiate Conference play this weekend at Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho, cognizant his playing time likely will be limited.
He still keeps his hopes open and wants to do what he can to help the Hustlin’ Owls win.
“It’s not easy but we talk about accepting your role and I have a role, a big role,” said the 6-foot-10 South Medford High School graduate, a four-time NAIA scholar-athlete. “Because I’m not playing big minutes doesn’t mean I can’t help. I’m playing, arguably, against the best bigs in the conference.”
Of course, that's in practice.
“He has played behind some good bigs, and to have a 6-10 guy who can go in to practice and help the team is special,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said of Higgins. “He has embraced his role.
“I have a lot of admiration for guys who come to practice every day and not play in games. Jesse has had a great attitude the whole time and celebrates team success as well as anyone.”
That Higgins would attend Oregon Tech was a given.
That he would be part of the basketball team was not.
“Honestly,” the 22-year-old said, “I wanted to come here regardless of basketball. The school is known for its sciences. When (Coach) Parnell started talking to me, that brought me here even more.”
A biology and health sciences major, Higgins has a long-term goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
All of which makes what Higgins is doing a double challenge.
“I have to take practice serious and keep an open mind that I could play and not selling myself short,” Higgins said, adding the time it takes to play for the Hustlin’ Owls makes using his time for academics crucial. “Being here has taught me quite a bit, like accountability. I like trying to be an Oregon Tech Guy. This is something I can think back on as translating life.”
In 28 career games, Higgins had a career-high of four points against Walla Walla University in 2020, and grabbed four rebounds last season against Simpson University.
He has 34 career points and 18 rebounds, and a career shooting percentage of .620, making 16 of 25 field-goal attempts.
Numbers will not define his career.
His memories will.
Higgins was a redshirt on the 2019 team that finished second in the national tournament.
“That was special, even as a redshirt,” he said. “Another big memory was when the (2020 national) tournament was canceled in Sioux Falls (because of COVID-19). That is something we talk about. We thought we’d win it.
"Another thing for me is the education I have, knowing I’ll have an OIT degree."
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He covered Oregon Tech and Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.