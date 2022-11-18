When opportunity knocks, the adage says, open the door.
Former Mazama High standout Amber Lease has done so.
The recently turned 25-year-old, who is coaching at Crater High School in Central Point, has taken leave from that position as well as her full-time work with Southern Oregon Head Start for a three-week venture in India.
She is part of the Global Emerging Leadership Program, which is affiliated with Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, British Columbia, where she received All-Canadian honors in women’s basketball.
Part of a group of between 20 or 30 individuals affiliated with VIU, Lease and the group will work to provide leadership workshops for students in up to a dozen universities in India.
In addition to gaining honors in basketball (similar to being an All-American at a school in the United States), she was involved with the leadership program thanks to her mentor at VIU.
“I worked for him in the office of co-curricular engagement and learning,” Lease said.
Her mentor and a couple of others from the university had traveled to India and had a vision about what could be accomplished by students at the Canadian university on Vancouver Island.
“He went to India pre-COVID,” she said. “He wanted to give students those kinds of opportunities.”
It helped, Lease said, that VIU has a large international student base.
“This trip will be with some close friends and I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Her trepidations are minor.
She chuckled when she shared that her father (Mazama football coach Vic Lease) and her grandfather expressed their worry and concerns, especially since a bridge collapse in India recently claimed more than 100 lives and that a cyclone had lashed part of the large, heavily-populated country.
“They have told me that I have to be aware of things around, to be aware,” she said, “but they are supportive.”
Her mother, Joy, now an Oregon Tech assistant women’s basketball coach, is less expressive with her concerns as Amber takes the longest trip of her young life.
Traveling throughout Canada to play basketball, including postseason tournaments, and throughout the Pacific Northwest, are no big deal. This trip is upward of 17 hours in an airplane.
“After COVID, I think people are trying to do more travel things,” Amber said of her venture, which began Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will conclude when she arrives back in North America on Dec. 5.
Her trip means missing another Thanksgiving with family.
“I’ve missed it the last four years because we always had games,” Lease said, “plus, Thanksgiving in Canada takes place in October.”
Not many U.S. students get the chance to travel overseas with educational opportunities, so Lease has the chance to learn and share culture in a foreign setting.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, and sports overall for more than 50 years in four different states.
