Crosspoint Christian coach Jason Young greets cheerleaders on his way to the court for a game. Young made six Class 1A state tournament appearances with Triad and the Warriors, reaching the state championship game twice and winning the title in 2020.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Crosspoint Christian coach Jason Young helps cuts down the net after another championship.
Courtesy of Crosspoint Christian
He admitted he had little knowledge about how to be a basketball coach, but when Jason Young leaves the Klamath Basin this next week, he will have left a solid mark on the sport.
The dean of basketball coaches in the area, Young took over the boys program at Triad, which, at the time, held classes at Bible Baptist Church where he served as a pastor for 25 years.
“When Tim Bruner resigned, I went into (administrator) David Wehr’s office, told him I had no experience but I threw my name into mix,” Young said earlier this week. “Pastor Kevin (Kroeker) was supportive and saw (coaching) as a ministry.”
So, before the 2005-06 season got underway, Young went to work.
“That first year, I was reading books, like on by Dean Smith, and then getting on the internet to learn what I could. Over the years, in the offseason, I tried to read a book every year.”
It worked.
“I remember asking (legendary Oregon Tech coach) Danny Miles questions. I observed and stole ideas,” said Young, who will head toward Portland because of family matters.
He noted he would talk with area coaches like Don D’Olivo, Todd Moore and Ray Struve.
He read a lot of John Wooden books, too.
“Winning was never a priority, although you always want to win,” Young said. “My goal was to develop good sportsmanship, character and stress the importance of education. I didn’t preach, but I tried to encourage (players) in a Christian walk. You pick your spots. I let them know my priorities in life.”
As it turned out, Young officiated the marriages of eight former players.
Oh, the Timberwolves, and then Crosspoint Christian made six appearances in Baker City, the finals site for Class 1A state basketball tournaments.
“I was blessed with that,” Young said. “It’s special.”
Baker City provides a unique tournament appearance for the state’s smallest schools, much like Pendleton does as it rolls out its welcome for the Class 2A state tournaments for both boys and girls.
“We were in two championship games,” he noted.
The Timberwolves were second in 2011, and then were able to win the 2020 state championship before sports came to a halt a few days later because of COVID-19. Triad joined Klamath Union with a boys state title, something rare among Klamath County high schools.
“I kind of liked the day-in, day-out grind, the trips, the personalities, the whole package,” he said of his experience with his players.
Young also called the trips to Baker City special, an overall total package.
“It was kind of living out our own ‘Hoosiers,’ with our families together,” he said. “There is something about a small town, It’s the most exciting kind of basketball. It’s the small locker rooms, the road trips.”
Sometimes, he said, the basketball was not as smooth as it might be with larger divisions, but it is pure small-town sport. And, on occasion, there will be a player from a Class 1A school make a roster and play basketball at the collegiate level.
It is, he said, like what happened after Triad had beaten Crosshill Christian in the state semifinals.
“We were at the same hotel, and several guys from both teams were hanging around with each other in their rooms,” Young said.
His move leaves a void both at BBC as well as Crosspoint Christian (which came to fruition when Triad and Hosanna Christian merged a couple years ago, but Young has not ruled out a return to the bench.
“Damascus Christian isn’t that far from where I’ll be,” he said.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.