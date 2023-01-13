Klamath Falls Ice Hawks captain Trevor Heaton skates to the net during a game against the Eugene Jr. Generals on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena. The Ice Hawks are hosting the eight-team Collier Challenge Cup this weekend
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Klamath Falls Ice Hawks captain Ian Tesman battles for the puck along the boards against the Eugene Jr. Generals on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.
Not long after the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks began play, coaches and others helped bring one of the two dreams of Bill Collier to reality – a home tournament for the local high school team.
The Ice Hawks began play in the Collier Challenge Cup on Friday night, play once today and twice Sunday.
Before a hockey tournament in Klamath Falls, first came a quality home facility which was named in honor of the Canadian who became a business man with his dry cleaning shop.
The Hawks began play in the 2004-05 season shortly after the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena opened at the Running Y. Two years later, the second dream came true as the Collier Challenge Cup (some call it the Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament) started.
From the outset, the eight-team competition has included teams from Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. The same holds true this weekend with more than a few visitors loving to play on what they call the best sheet (of ice) on the West Coast.
This year, there are new coaches.
There is a new director of hockey operations.
There is a steering committee to help continue the growth of ice hockey in the area, something which gained a little help from the COVID-19 crises. Because the arena is a partially outdoor facility, it allowed some activity when many other athletic venues had to shut down.
“I’m thrilled with the fact we went from 50 to more than 100 players,” said coordinator of coaches Gerard Collins, who with his brother Greg and a couple of others, have been part of the program from the outset.
The growth started with a three-pronged approach, called the Ice Hawks 1-2-3 program.
First – it was learn to skate.
Secondly – learn to play hockey.
Finally – move to a team when a player was ready.
For many years, there were three teams in the Ice Hawks program, and there were times when they had trouble keeping enough players involved to maintain that many teams.
Now, the program has 18-under, 14U, 12U, 10U (two) and an 8U teams.
Several former players are involved in coaching younger players, while Kevin Welch (a former NCAA Division I player) and Ryan Moen (who played in the high minors) take care of the 18U, or high school, team.
The Collins brothers, along with Collier, have been joined over the years by former hockey players from Minnesota and other states where the game is a staple of the winter sports scene.
Also key to the success of both the Ice Hawks and the Collier Challenge Cup was the original manager of the Bill Collier Ice Arena, Suzette Machado.
“She made sure little things were done correctly,” Gerard Collins said of Machado, who now is annually honored with the 12U Pelican Cup tournament. Collins notes that the 14U Klamath Winter Classic (which will be played later this season) recognizes his efforts.
“This is a great opportunity for Klamath Falls,” Collins said, and noted that figure skating, curling and now bumper cars, are among the many skating opportunities for area sports fans.
The Ice Hawks have done more than make an impact in the area, with players coming from several high schools, some going on to play youth hockey at a higher level, and at the college level.
It all would bring a big-time smile to Collier, who always is given a little extra recognition before the Challenge Cup finals with the playing of both “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, including the Ice Hawks, as well as hockey in Minnesota and South Dakota.