The eraser board in his bedroom has been wiped clean.
New goals have to be developed.
Henley High junior Dylan Clark rallied from one of his biggest mistakes to attain four of his most recent goals, including winning his first high school state wrestling championship with a dominating performance.
“The hardest part was my PTSD from not having made weight,” Clark said as he reflected on a rare undefeated season during which, along with the state title, limiting takedowns by opponents and improvement all were achieved.
As a freshman, he reached the 113-pound state finals, and lost.
As a sophomore, disaster – he failed to make weight before the district championships, which meant no postseason competition.
“I had a couple of mistakes. This year I focused on making the small things matter to make big things happen,” he said. “I felt I was the top guy, but I finally proved it.”
He knew there were more than a few eyes on him.
He made his goals clear, and an undefeated state title were two of his main ones. Another was to not allow an opponent take him down more than five times during the season, one in which he went 47-0. Clark was taken down just once this season.
Another goal was to improve at least 1% every day “as a person and as a wrestler.”
He persevered.
“There wasn’t any pressure,” he said. “My biggest enemy is myself. I told myself: ‘You did the work. Go wrestle.’ My mindset was score, score, score, don’t let the other guy breathe. Keep heavy pressure on him.”
It worked.
Clark had a combined 45 pins or technical falls this season. He also had two major decisions, including his 18-8 victory against Conrad Baxter of Stayton in his championship bout at the state meet, which was altered because of an unusually heavy snowfall in Portland before the championships.
He had little trouble with the one-day competition set up for Class 4A, 3A and 2A/1A wrestlers.
“I was used to wrestling hours and hours in one day,” he said.
In his championship bout, he was cognizant his state title was at hand as the clock ticked down during the final round of his match against Baxter.
“I could hear my dad (Henley head coach Bob Clark) yell: ’Thirty seconds, Dylan, be smart.’ I smiled and told myself to score one more time,” he said. “It was a definite high, looking up and seeing my dad smile. Once I got my hand raised, I knew I had to go up (into the stands) and give my mother (Trisha) a hug.
“My parents really supported me.”
Clark said having three teammates place, including fellow junior Kyle Nichols at 126 pounds, was crucial.
“It was big for me to have my warm-up partner, so big props to Kyle for his help,” Clark said. “All the others, I appreciate for the love and support they show me.”
Senior Matthew McCoy also won a state title for the Hornets, at 220 pounds, and sophomore Estefan Muneton placed sixth at 160 pounds. Their combined efforts helped Henley place ninth in the Class 4A tournament – one spot behind cross-town rival Mazama.
Clark and McCoy helped give the Klamath Basin four finalists this year at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, with Mazama’s Treyce Horton second at 138 pounds, and Lakeview’s Bryson Granger second at 145 pounds in the Class 3A tournament. Mazama’s Armando Galindo was third at 285, and Lakeview’s Adrian Stubbs third at 145, in their respective tournaments, with Mazama’s Tyson Van Gastel fourth at 195.
Next up for Clark is the Reno World Championships later in March, which also will be contested in folkstyle. Then, like it is for many Klamath Basin wrestlers, the focus will become freestyle and Greco-Roman competition which will lead to the national championships in June in Fargo, North Dakota.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years, and has covered amateur wrestling for five decades.