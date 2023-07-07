A couple of familiar Klamath County names have been added to the list of winners of the annual Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships with Shaw Stork and Ella Baley claiming the 2023 awards. Each receives $1,000 toward their additional education, this being the 52nd awarding of grants named in honor of one of Klamath County’s greatest all-around athletes. Henley’s Stork played football and basketball, as well as participated in track and field, the last of four brothers who have made their name in the field of play over the past couple of decades. His football coach was his older brother, Alex. Baley, from Mazama, played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Vikings, and participated in track and field one season. Her father, Randall, is a long-time area coach. Both have extensive resumes off the field as well, and both were among the list of applicants which almost was exclusively individuals who have graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average. The other finalists for this year’s award were equally talented on-and-off the field. Lost River’s Nathan Dalton and Mazama’s Trevor Anderson were the other finalists for the boys award, while Henley’s Lanie Cox and Kailee Brimmer of Crosspoint Christian were the other girls finalists. Stork, a quarterback, was named first-team all-conference and was the Skyline Conference’s football Player of the Year both as a junior and a senior. He also gained all-conference honors in basketball and placed at the state track and field championships as a hurdler. “Henley is not a large school. Because of this I had the privilege of being Shaw Stork’s science teacher for three years,” Helena DeJong wrote in her letter of recommendation. “His joy for life and leadership skills are why I asked him to be my teacher aide this year. “As a student, Shaw is diligent and insightful. He takes an interest in learning and has sown his capabilities with a very hard course load. If, for some reason, he doesn’t understand something, he keeps asking questions and putting in the time until he truly understands the concept. “His devotion (to athletics) shines through,” DeJong continued. “I admire student athletes who don’t forget the importance of school. To Shaw, it doesn’t matter when he is ‘in season,’ he puts his education first.” English teacher Shaila Walker wrote: “Shaw is a goal-oriented individual, responds well to feedback and learns from his mistakes. He strives to present his best self and produce his best work in all the situations he encounters. “Shaw Stork … is a most deserving student who I am confident will continue to exhibit a drive for excellence in everything he pursues throughout his life in the future.” “Shaw takes ownership for his actions and learning, and always looks for ways to improve himself in order to better his future,” Henley athletic director Luke Hammond wrote in his letter of recommendation. Baley received equally impressive accolades from those who wrote letters of support for her effort to receive her scholarship. “Commitment, excellence, leadership,” Mazama teacher Mary Mateos wrote on behalf of Baley. “When seeking an employee, teammate or friend, these three merits are at the top of the list. Ella Baley is an exemplary young women who exudes these traits. “Ella sets the bar high and keeps her eyes on the goal, making sure that her planning and actions will keep her on course to success. She shares her ideas and struggles openly and was a welcomed addition to our school. “Her diligence and commitment to excellence extended to the athletic field where she was recognized as the state level for her academic and athletic performances.” Mateos noted Baley accumulated 80 college credits by the time she graduated from high school. Mazama girls basketball coach Justin Davidson wrote: “Her ability to lead her team both on and off the court is exemplary. These are simply the highlights in her athletic career, as a listing of all her accolades would add another page to her letter (of recommendation).” Stork is headed to the University of Iowa (his parents and oldest brother graduated from Iowa colleges), while Baley is headed to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 33 years.
