A chance encounter has proven to be a positive for the Oregon Tech volleyball team.
While there have been many exchange students compete for Klamath Basin high schools, few coaches have been a part of OIT athletics – and the first three all were involved with men’s basketball.
That changed when Lady Owls coach Ken Murczek met Steve Colpus at a summer camp in Colorado two years ago.
“There was a clinic (in Colorado) over the Christmas holiday and Ken was invited to participate,” Colpus said.
They developed a friendship which has resulted in the Englishman working with the Lady Owls each of the past two seasons.
“When (Murczek) heard I was available, he invited me to come here for three weeks in midseason, and then I came back when the team qualified for the national (tournament),” Colpus said.
“When he asked me to come for the season, it was not a difficult decision.”
Colpus played volleyball in England, but said he realized he was not good enough to play for long. He entered coaching, and admitted he started maybe earlier than he had expected.
“My goal was to get involved with the national team,” Colpus said. He ended up coaching the women’s national team in the 1980s, as well as his country’s junior national program.
“I quit playing, got into coaching and became a better player,” he said with a light chuckle.
A high school physical education teacher who also spent time teaching math, he said his career in volleyball came when the game was in its infancy in England.
Then, a player from his national team was recruited to play at Ohio State University and his life took numerous changes.
A relationship with the OSU coach brought him to the school where he worked summer camps. Colpus was persuaded to travel to Columbus to become part of the Buckeyes' staff.
The coach retired and moved to Colorado, but Colpus continued to do summer camps in Ohio, from June through mid-August. Colpus then moved Denver, helped with camps, was married and moved to Loveland, Colorado, where he still lives.
Colpus worked with the NoCo Junior Volleyball Club.
“I coached a lot of very good club players,” he said.
Then the chance meeting with Murczek happened.
“I really liked the style Ken gets his teams playing,” Colpus said. “Ken is open to ideas, always open to know my opinions, makes changes, and that is refreshing.”
A team with five seniors and a graduate student, Tech has struggled at times this season, but also carried a target on its back after last season when the Lady Owls not only gained a berth in the NAIA national tournament, but advanced to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.
Still, Colpus thinks Tech can pull off big wins.
The Lady Owls hosted top-rated Eastern Oregon on Friday night and will complete its home season at 5 p.m. Saturday when they play host to The College of Idaho on senior night.
What Colpus learned quickly, as do most coaches at Oregon Tech and throughout the Cascade Collegiate Conference, is the level of play is as good as there is in the NAIA, where it is not unusual for the league to place four or more teams in the postseason.
In coming to OIT, Colpus adds England to the countries which have provided an assistant coach for the Hustlin’ Owls. Danny Miles had coaches from Germany, France and Rwanda over the final 25 years of his legendary men's basketball career with OIT.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Klamath Falls Herald & News. He has covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 30 years.