For the better part of three decades, Oregon Tech students — including many athletes — knew her as Professor Morgan.
Even President Nagi Naganathan didn’t know the part Carmen (Arroquero) Morgan played in the slowly developing tradition of OIT athletics.
Danny Miles, however, did. Bobby Thompson did, too.
Morgan, Miles and Thompson were among the Class of 2022 inductees to the school’s athletic Hall of Fame last weekend at the Ross Ragland Theater, along with Dave Carrigan, Dave Hummel and the 1973-74 men’s basketball team.
Also a volleyball player for the Hustlin’ Owls, Morgan — a Bonanza High School graduate — said she was more recruited for track and field than the two team sports before she became a record holder for her basketball exploits.
“I was not on one of the beginning teams,” Morgan said before her induction in front of her husband, Steve, their four children and two grandchildren, along with a big turnout of Oregon Tech sports fans.
Morgan started sports participation as a high school freshman. Before her collegiate career would end, she would become a pioneer in women’s athletics in the Klamath Basin.
Humble, quiet and gracious when she accepted her place among the OIT greats, she said she gained more than her fair share of “press” from then Herald & News sports editor Mike Quigley in the middle-to-late 1980s.
Her 2,049 career points and 1,276 rebounds remain the record for small-college women’s basketball players in Oregon and Washington. Her 38 points in a 1985 game against George Fox, and her 27 rebounds against GFU in a 1986 game remain OIT records.
Morgan became OIT’s first female All-American in 1985. She was selected to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Student-Athlete Hall of Fame in 2003.
“She was dominating on the court,” former coach Mary Bradford said as she introduced Morgan at the induction ceremony.
“She was a quiet leader,” her volleyball coach, Sue Thompson, added.
A first-generation American, Morgan and her OIT teammates played a volleyball match at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, the first event held at the facility which has, throughout the years, hosted several Oregon state championship events.
“It’s a huge honor,” Morgan said.
She was among the athletes who helped Miles understand how the role of athletics could help females in their lives. Thompson noted how Morgan often played, and bettered, more than a few men during lunchtime basketball games at Tech.
She played before the 3-point shot and with the men’s-sized basketball used for the girls and women’s game until her sophomore year at OIT.
“I didn’t like it at first,” the pioneer for Klamath Basin women’s sports said.
No one was more emotional at his own induction than was Miles, who also shared the accomplishments of the 1973-74 men’s basketball team, one that became the first Tech team to play in a national tournament. That team had an All-American in Carrigan, ranked as high as No. 19 in the national polls and finished the year 24-5.
Among the players on the team was Tommy Thompkins, who Miles called the “original Hustlin’ Owl” and for whom the men’s basketball Most Inspirational Player award is named.
A member of numerous Halls of Fame, Miles called induction into the Oregon Tech Hall something “which means so much to me.” His storied career has been well documented with 1,040 victories, 17 trips to the national tournament, another trip to nationals with the softball team and a long list of other honors.
Thompson, who will broadcast Tech basketball for a 33rd season this winter, started calling games in 1990 and “The Voice of the Hustlin” Owls won numerous other honors working for the athletic department.
Carrigan was the third OIT men’s player to score 1,000 career points (he finished with 1,098), was a multi-time all-conference and all-district player, and one of four All-Americans in the 1970s from OIT.
Hummel, who also played on the 1974 basketball teams, made his name in baseball and still holds the school record with his .434 career batting average. He has three of the top five single-season batting marks, including .444 in 1975. The first of two first-team All-American baseball players, he led the NAIA in fielding in 1974 when he went 236 defensive chances without an error.
His 5-for-5 effort at the plate remains the Oregon State single-game batting record for most hits in the fewest at bats. Hummel started his career at Oregon State before he transferred to Oregon Tech, where his No. 14 has been retired.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.