Bill Oram

Bill Oram

 The Oregonian/OregonLive

Most corporate picnics don’t make news. But most corporations aren’t Nike and most bashes don’t have Drake — yes, that Drake — on hand to host the company awards ceremony.

Yet that was the scene at Nike’s Beaverton campus last Thursday. The annual Just Do It Day drew athletes like Carmelo Anthony and Lisa Leslie. Hip-hop star Travis Scott, too. It was a celebration of all things Nike.

Tags

Recommended for you