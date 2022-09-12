Most corporate picnics don’t make news. But most corporations aren’t Nike and most bashes don’t have Drake — yes, that Drake — on hand to host the company awards ceremony.
Yet that was the scene at Nike’s Beaverton campus last Thursday. The annual Just Do It Day drew athletes like Carmelo Anthony and Lisa Leslie. Hip-hop star Travis Scott, too. It was a celebration of all things Nike.
Well, almost all things.
In his monologue, Drake couldn’t resist making a crack about Phil Knight’s favorite pet project: the Oregon Ducks.
“Nike made ‘em cool,” the rapper said. “They changed the aesthetic culture of football. They made kids want to go there.
“Just goes to show that if you’re passionate and put some money and energy and creative innovation behind one team, in just a matter of years you can watch them lose 49-3 to Georgia.”
Ouch.
The Ducks were punchless on the road and a punchline at home.
The dig was in line with the irreverent tone of the night. Don’t take it too personally, Ducks fans.
But it sure says a lot about the hit Oregon took in Week 1, doesn’t it?
If the Ducks aren’t immune from mocking on the Nike campus, no place is safe.
We still have no idea how good Oregon is after the Ducks trounced Eastern Washington 70-14 on Saturday for Dan Lanning’s first win. But it sure was needed.
Two days after Drake delivered his zinger, Bo Nix completed 28 of 33 passes and threw five touchdowns. The offense hummed. That is a bundle of points. And Oregon did what it needed to do to reset after one of the ugliest losses in program history.
The Ducks may never look as bad as they did against Georgia, nor as good as they did against Eastern.
Now, the most important test of their season is a week away. BYU rolls into Eugene fresh off a double overtime win over No. 9 Baylor. The Cougars are physical and scrappy. Quarterback Jaren Hall is elusive and will test the Ducks defense.
A win would steady the ship and re-establish Oregon as a contender in the Pac-12. A loss? We don’t need to tell you what that would mean.
A certain Canadian entertainer, however, probably has thoughts.
POLLING POINTS
Oregon nudged its way back into the AP Top 25 with the win over Eastern Washington.
I thought Oregon State showed enough to also get in after its last-second 35-32 victory at Fresno State, but voters disagreed. The Beavers received 42 votes. Hard to argue when Marshall and Appalachian State were also on the outside looking in.
Oregon can work its way back into the national conversation with a win over No. 12 BYU next week at Autzen and then the following week at Washington State, which is unranked but suddenly dangerous after its 17-14 win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
LOOKING AHEAD
If the Beavers don’t get tripped up by Montana State next week at Portland’s Providence Park and assuming USC gets past Fresno State, the teams will both be 3-0 for their Sept. 24 meeting in Corvallis.
Some of the most memorable moments in Oregon State program history have come against USC at Reser Stadium.
Could the Beavers muster one more before the Trojans leave for the Big Ten?