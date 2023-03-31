Southern Oregon men’s basketball coach Brian McDermott instructs his players during a timeout. McDermott, who led the Raiders for 26 years before retiring after being diagnosed with cancer after the first game of the 2021-22 season, died last weekend at age 67.
Deep-fried smelt with a cold mug of beer will carry special meaning from now on.
When, and if, the chance avails itself to delve into the delicious, delectable duo, it will be a reminder of Brian McDermott, the Southern Oregon University men’s basketball coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend at the age of 67.
He was an assistant coach with Jack Doyle at the University of South Dakota, where McDermott had played.
I was a sportswriter with the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
After games at USD’s DakotaDome in Vermillion, several of us would head to a little place only a few blocks from the home of the Coyotes to enjoy a little social time, and shared smelt and beer.
After six years as an assistant coach at USD and 10 seasons as head coach at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. (135-186 and a rare national tournament berth for the Trojans), McDermott took over for Tom McCracken, who had previously coached at Morningside College in nearby Sioux City, Iowa.
USD and Morningside were travel partners in the erstwhile North Central Conference.
After McDermott took over the SOU program in the 1996-97 season, we enjoyed sharing stories from the past, but he faced major hurdles since the Raiders had not had a winning season in seven years.
He was intense, incredibly focused on his team and what it was doing.
That led to many Oregon Tech fans developing a skewed impression of Mac, especially after he heaved a water bottle through the double doors at Danny Miles Court, the ones behind the visitor’s bench.
Sadly, too few Tech fans knew Mac away from the court.
Those who did, however, found a quiet, affable, intelligent person who clearly loved his family and had great respect for others. He shared freely with others in need, typical of many people in the sports world who do things when the media is not present, which is the way they often prefer it to be.
When McDermott headed West, he became the longest tenured head coach in any sport in SOU history, 26 years, during which the Raiders went 410-352 and made seven of the Raiders’ nine national tournament appearances.
He turned the SOU program around quickly. The Raiders won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title in 1999 and advanced to the national tournament for the first time in more than 30 years.
His 2019-20 team won a game at the national tournament before the competition was canceled because of early concerns about COVID-19.
McDermott retired following the first game of the 2021-22 season with a career record of 545-538, after he was diagnosed with cancer.
He was proud of a brother who was an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and considered an expert on the troubles in the Middle East, a subject on which he wrote a book — one Danny Miles read when both teams shared a hotel in Branson, Mo., during the 2005 national tournament.
I cannot think of a time when Mac did not have a quick, easy smile when he saw me, Bobby Thompson or others from Oregon Tech. He always was congenial, as Tech fans who took the time to talk with McDermott quickly found out.
More than once a Tech fan would tell me about a pleasant conversation with someone from Southern Oregon, only to find out later it was McDermott. Almost always they were impressed at how genuine he was.
Mac was blessed to have coached his son, Josh, now the SOU sports information director, and was able to watch his daughter, Josi, play for the Raiders. He is survived by both, as well as his wife, Jan.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 33 years.