It was always more than volleyball.
Former players say legendary Bonanza High coach Donna Romtvedt, who recently completed her 40th season with the Antlers, and longtime aide Susie Grohs stressed more than the game.
It was always more than volleyball.
Former players say legendary Bonanza High coach Donna Romtvedt, who recently completed her 40th season with the Antlers, and longtime aide Susie Grohs stressed more than the game.
While Bonanza didn't advance to the final site of this year’s state championships, something which is rare in Romtvedt’s career, her love and devotion of the game carry lasting impacts.
“Bonanza players have a special bond that is deeply rooted and lasts well beyond the court,” said Jessica DeLonge, a 1996 Bonanza graduate who is Grohs’ daughter. “I would describe our bond as more of a family feeling … many of my teammates are still my lifelong friends.”
Krista Nieraeth, who returned to Bonanza to coach girls basketball before she became an administrator, said knowing she belonged was because of the efforts of Romtvedt, who is one of small number of Oregon volleyball coaches to win more than 600 matches.
“I remember moving to Bonanza before my junior year of high school (from Montana as her father, Rob, became the Antlers boys basketball coach), Nieraeth said. “It was one of the hardest things to do … be 16 and move to a whole different state and school.
“Mrs. R made sure I felt welcomed and was part of the program from the get go, which is something I always will remember.”
Both DeLonge and Nieraeth are among the many Bonanza volleyball players who not only went to college, but participated in intercollegiate athletics.
“We went to the state tournament both of my years at Bonanza, which was a great experience for me,” Nieraeth said. “I appreciate now how much time and effort she put into the team to be the best they could be.”
Off the court, too.
“I remember growing up that my mom and Donna would often be doing ‘coaching stuff,’ sometimes ‘hush, hush,’” DeLonge said.
“Later in life I grew to realize the ‘coaching stuff’ was not coaching at all. It was helping girls in far more aspects of their lives that just on the volleyball court – things like getting kids clothes, shoes, food or, even, showers.
“They were always so private and professional. I don’t know if many people knew how much they were doing ‘behind the scenes.’”
“We were always students first,” DeLonge said. “We were student leaders on and off the court. Being on a team was a privilege and our actions reflected this.”
It has not been unusual for Bonanza to play, and push hard, bigger schools, several of which would eventually qualify for their own state tournaments. To know the Antlers were at a state tournament was something many simply expected.
Playing as many good teams as she could schedule, Romtvedt and the Antlers could be expected to give every opponent a challenge.
“She is a great coach,” former Oregon Tech and Hosanna Christian volleyball coach Sue Thompson said. “She had good athletes out there over the years I coach against (Bonanza).
“She was all business and always competitive.”
Few Klamath Basin coaches have served their schools as long as Romtvedt has in her capacity as a head coach, and there is at least one who has coached for more than 50 years, and she always made sure the Herald & News knew how the Antlers did – win or lose.
Romtvedt hates being the center of attention, but to call her career legendary simply is the right thing to do.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News. He has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.