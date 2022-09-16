Eddie Lewis said it is the worst he has seen in 38 years.
For Scott Teeples and Bob Mahan, it is a major concern.
Mark Dodson said it means there is greater need.
Patty Card said it is OK – for now.
Pete Whisler said it is a concern.
It simply is the lack of officials to cover area high school sports events – with football and soccer often having to work with area athletic directors to move game times and dates to ensure enough registered officials to meet Oregon School Activities Association requirements.
“It’s not very good,” Lewis said of football, where there are 21 registered officials at the current time. That means the local association can work only three games on a night. “To get through the season will be a big challenge.”
Teeples and Mahan, who work with wrestling, note the Klamath Basin association has just three available officials.
Dodson noted that more area schools have added soccer programs, which he called great, but the number of available officials has not kept up with the need to cover matches.
“We are, unfortunately, short,” Dodson said.
Card, who works with volleyball, said her group has decent numbers, but there becomes a challenge when matches begin in places like Lakeview, Bieber and other schools in the early afternoon, the key is to have officials who have schedules flexible enough to allow them to travel.
“The hardest thing is that all of our people work,” Card said.
Basketball could face those issues when the sport season begins in November.
“We need younger guys, middle-age guys,” Whisler said, something his fellow commissioners agree with. “Portland and Medford are down in numbers, too. It’s all over the country. We knew we’re gong to have to re-arrange nights.”
Card and Whisler noted they have had young officials cover books and other expenses while going to college or other post-high school training programs. Some have left college with virtually no debt.
Many officials who are starting their careers find working games in a great way to remain involved in the sports they love. Too many leave because of family-related issues, which can accentuate the need.
The struggle is exacerbated because of aging officials, especially in sports in which running, getting down on the mats, and other physical requirements can make working events more difficult.
Three major excuses often keep people away from officiating.
• “I don’t know the rules.” Officials get rulebooks and training from their respective associations.
“Coaches yell too much.” Card’s reply: “Don’t have bunny ears.”
• “Fans yell too much.” Card, again: “Don’t have bunny ears.”
Officiating can be a great way to make friends, stay involved with athletics, get workouts in and help future young athletes have the careers they, their children and others have had.
To get involved now, contact the following:
• Football – Eddie Lewis at (541) 892-0729, or Myles Maxey at (475) 754-5979.
• Soccer – Mark Dodson at (541) 450-7950, or at ksraore@gmail.com.
• Volleyball – Patty Card at (541) 331-2375.
• Wrestling – Scott Teeples at (541) 891-6456, or Bob Mahan at (541) 331-4997.
• Basketball – Pete Whisler at (541) 591-0082, or at whislerp@kcsd.k12.org.us.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus at the Herald & News and has covered Klamath Basin sports for more than 30 years.