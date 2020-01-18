In a weekend where all of the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball leaders were squaring off against each other, crucial turnovers cost Oregon Tech a chance to rise to the top of the standings.
Northwest Christian, the highest rated team in the league, took advantage of OIT miscues, outscored Tech 19-6 on those errors and then scored with ½-second left to play to claim a 75-73 victory Friday at Danny Miles Court.
“We hung in there well,” Courtney Clemmer said after a 20-point game. “We had to deal with what we had to deal with.”
After having had a Tuesday game postponed until Wednesday and spending the night in Ashland, and then one day to prepare for the weekend, Tech came out hard against the Beacons, who lead the league.
Tech took a 44-35 lead midway through the third period.
The Beacons came back with an 11-0 run, the biggest of the game, to take the lead in a match which was tied nine times and featured 17 lead changes.
Tech’s nine-point lead was the biggest of the night, and NCU took its biggest lead at 70-64 with just over two minutes to play.
Tech rallied to tie the score, but NCU standout Morgan McKinney snaked her way through the OIT defense to score with 0.5 seconds left to play. An OIT turnover on the ensuing inbounds play ended the game.
“Every team has its five minutes,” Clemmer said about NCU’s 11-0 run, “we just didn’t have ours.
“We knew they had a very good freshman (Aspen Slifka) and that we had to stop McKinney,” Clemmer said. “Obviously, we did not have much practice and had a lot of adversity this week.”
A key in OIT staying close was the effort of its nonstarters, who outscored the NCU bench, 21-12, and both Makaila Napoleon and Maddyson Tull scored seven points for the Hustlin’ Owls off the bench.
“We just wanted to bring more energy and keep the ball rolling,” Napoleon, who had six rebounds and a blocked shot, said.
Coach Scott Meredith pointed to OIT’s 16 turnovers, twice as many as the visiting Beacons had, as the key statistic in the game.
TECH TALK
- Slifka scored 30 points for C, while McKinney finished with 15 and Kaylen Kamelamela 11. Kayce Mock had a team-high seven rebounds.
- For Tech, Kristin Farrell scored 14 points, Amanda Constant pulled down nine rebounds and Abby Kreiser dished out eight assists.
- The loss was OIT's third straight, but first at home this season.