ALBANY -- For the second week in a row, there was at least one top-5 upset in women’s college basketball.
And for the second straight week, Oregon State’s program reached new heights.
Louisville -- a week after elevating to No. 2 in The Associated Press poll with an upset of then-No. 1 Oregon -- fell to seventh after an upset loss to Ohio State.
That allowed the Beavers, who took care of business at home in their one game — a 64-32 thrashing of Hawaii — to move up to No. 4 in this week’s poll. It’s the best ranking ever in the AP poll. They finished second in the coaches poll following the 2015-16 season.
The Pac-12 now has three of the top four teams in the poll with Stanford (8-0), which was idle, remaining at No. 1 and Oregon (7-1) remaining at No. 3 after a blowout win at home against South Dakota State (95-56).
UConn (8-0), which thrashed Notre Dame on Sunday, moved from fourth to second.
Stanford had 27 of the 30 first-place votes with UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each receiving one.
South Carolina is No. 5 followed by Baylor, Louisville, Florida State and N.C. State.
UCLA makes it four Pac-12 teams in the top 10 as the Bruins are No. 10 while Arizona is the fifth conference team to be ranked at No. 18.
The Wildcats (9-0) are off to their best start in 20 years and have won a school-record 15 straight games dating to their WNIT championship run last season. A win Thursday over Tennessee State would give the Wildcats their best record ever to start a season. Arizona's ranking matches its best since 2003.
Colorado and Arizona State also received votes.
No. 15 Mississippi State fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2016 after losing to West Virginia.
“I can't remember an early season in women's basketball that was anything like this," ESPN analyst and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo said. “This is what many women's college basketball fans have been hoping for — more really good teams and No. 1s that are touchable. I'm eager to see what's next."
The Beavers have played three teams that are currently in the top 25 — No. 16 DePaul, No. 20 Missouri State and No. 25 Miami.
Oregon State remained the No. 1 overall seed in Charlie Creme's bracketology projections this week. He has the Beavers in the Portland Regional with Stanford (Dallas), Oregon (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and UConn (Greenville, South Carolina) as the other No. 1 seeds.
The Beavers are also No. 1 in the first NCAA RPI that was released on Monday. Missouri State is second with UConn, Stanford and Princeton making up the top 5.
While Louisville and Mississippi State both dropped five spots, Tennessee had the biggest fall, going from 17 to 23 after suffering its first loss.
Maryland dropped four spots from nine to 13 after a loss to N.C. State.
The Big 12 won its challenge over the SEC with eight victories over a five-day span. Three unranked Big 12 teams beat Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma routed then-No. 25 LSU, 90-68, Texas knocked off then-No. 17 Tennessee and West Virginia topped Mississippi State.
The Big Ten beat the ACC for the first time ever in the conference's annual challenge. The Big Ten won all seven of its home games and added road wins by No. 12 Indiana and Minnesota. The Hoosiers continue to impress this season, having achieved their highest ranking ever this week.