Three Oregon Tech Owls received postseason awards Thursday for Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball.
OIT senior Abby Kreiser was named to the All-Conference Team while juniors Kristin Farrell and Melissa Lee earned All-CCC Honorable Mention recognition.
Kreiser, a 5-6 guard from Boise, Idaho, led the Owls in scoring as she averaged 11 points per game, seven assists and seven rebounds per game. “Abby is one of the finest point guards in the country, as her assist numbers (2nd in the nation) indicate,” head Coach Scott Meredith said. “I’m very happy the coaches recognized her for the tremendous season she had.”
Farrell, a 5-8 shooting guard from Reno, Nevada, averaged 10.7 points per game for the Owls and was sixth in the CCC in three-point field goals made (26) even though Oregon Tech only played 10 games, which is half the amount of games that some other teams played. “Kristin’s work ethic is second to none,” Meredith said. “While she is known for her ability to knock down threes and known for the really long ones, she has developed into one of our finest defenders.”
Lee, a five-foot-eleven forward from Napavine, Wash., averaged just under 10 points and eight rebounds a game. “Melissa contributed to our success in so many ways as our sixth man,” Meredith said. “She typically filled the stat sheet and has become a versatile and consistent all-around performer.”