Oregon Tech’s Brock Rideout, Jake Mitchell and John Sarna were named to the Cascade Collegiate All-Conference soccer second team, the conference announced this week.
Below is the complete list of 2020 award winners and All-Conference honorees. Honorable mention was awarded to players who had at least two votes from the CCC men’s soccer head coaches.
2020 CCC men’s soccer All-Conference awards
Player of the Year, as well as East Division Defensive Player of the Year — Milo Downey, Rocky Mountain College
West Division Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter VanCleave, Warner Pacific
East Division Offensive Player of the Year – Santiago Morazzini, Carroll College
West Division Offensive Player of the Year – Matheus Giron, Corban University
Coach of the Year – Troy Ready, Warner Pacific
All-Conference First Team
Ryan Cornwall, Jr, Rocky Mountain; Justin Keegan, So., Corban; Finn Lane, Jr,- Rocky; Carlos Llamosa, So, Corban; Hunter VanCleave, Sr, Warner Pacific; Milo Downey, Sr, Rocky;Manu Garcia, Sr, Providence; Matheus Giron, Jr, Corban; Santiago Morazzani, Jr, Carroll; George Almeida, Sr, Providence; Arturo Bahena (F), Sr. — Warner Pacific; Ethan Boone, Fr, Rocky Mountain; Noe Favilla, Sr, Corban; Sky Swenson, Sr, Rocky.
All-Conference Second Team
Melle De Reuver, So, Carroll; Julian Hernandez, Sr, Bushnell; Leo Georgiades, Sr, Carroll; Titus Nickson, Sr, Norhwest; Brock Rideout, So, Oregon Tech; Dillon Van Rensburg, Sr, Eastern Oregon; Zak Woolley, Jr, Southern Oregon; Elliot Misic, So, Northwest;Jake Mitchell, Jr, Oregon Tech; Kyle Han, Sr, Northwest; Patrick Larsen, Sr, Eastern Oregon; Nick Lowrimore, Sr, Carroll; John Sarna, So, Oregon Tech.
Honorable Mention
David Lopez, Jr, Multnomah; Moises Hernandez, Fr, Southern Oregon; Kai Flugel, Jr, Warner Pacific; Brandon Medrano-Montes, Sr, Warner Pacific;Robin Terry, Jr, Corban; Alan Gaytan, So, Southern Oregon; Jonah Gronmayer, Sr, Rocky Mountain; Caleb Hoxie, Fr, Carroll; Noe Magana, Fr, Multnomah; Christoph Mai, Sr, Bushnell; Rudy Salinas-Solorio, Fr, Eastern Oregon; Will Velazquez, Sr, Providence; Kyle Aure, Jr, Bushnell; Sam Walker, So, Southern Oregon.