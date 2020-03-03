Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

Oregon Tech at College of Idaho, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament finals, 6 p.m. Pacific (KLAD, 92.5 FM)

THURSDAY

College Track and Field

NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.

Boys Prep Basketball

Triad vs. Joseph, Class 1A state tournament, Baker City, 8:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Track and Field

NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.

College Softball

Oregon Tech at Carroll College (2), Helena, Mont., 1 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Class 1A state tournament, Baker City

Girls Prep Basketball

Mazama at Valley Catholic, Class 4A state tournament, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

College Track and Field

NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.

College Softball

Oregon Tech at Carroll College (2), Helena, Mont., 11 a.m.

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), Lewiston, Idaho, noon

Prep Ice Hockey

Medford Jr. Spartans at Klamath Falls, Collier Ice Arena, 5 p.m.

Boys Prep Basketball

Baker at Henley, 3 p.m.; Cascade at Klamath Union, 6 p.m., Class 4A state tournament

Class 1A state tournament, Baker City

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), Lewiston, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Prep Ice Hockey

Medford Jr. Spartans at Klamath Falls, Collier Ice Arena, 12:30 p.m.

