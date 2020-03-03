TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
Oregon Tech at College of Idaho, Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament finals, 6 p.m. Pacific (KLAD, 92.5 FM)
THURSDAY
College Track and Field
NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.
Boys Prep Basketball
Triad vs. Joseph, Class 1A state tournament, Baker City, 8:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Track and Field
NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Carroll College (2), Helena, Mont., 1 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Class 1A state tournament, Baker City
Girls Prep Basketball
Mazama at Valley Catholic, Class 4A state tournament, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
College Track and Field
NAIA national indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.
College Softball
Oregon Tech at Carroll College (2), Helena, Mont., 11 a.m.
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), Lewiston, Idaho, noon
Prep Ice Hockey
Medford Jr. Spartans at Klamath Falls, Collier Ice Arena, 5 p.m.
Boys Prep Basketball
Baker at Henley, 3 p.m.; Cascade at Klamath Union, 6 p.m., Class 4A state tournament
Class 1A state tournament, Baker City
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), Lewiston, Idaho, 11 a.m.
Prep Ice Hockey
Medford Jr. Spartans at Klamath Falls, Collier Ice Arena, 12:30 p.m.