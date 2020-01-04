PORTLAND – The Oregon Tech women's basketball team improved to 5-0 in Cascade Conference play and 11-4 overall, winning their 10th straight with an 81-47 win over Multnomah University (0-4, 3-8) Friday night at Jim Skagen Court.
"It was good to get back on the floor and watch our team play," head coach Scott Meredith said. "After a sluggish first quarter, we started to find our rhythm offensively, but I was not pleased with our defense throughout the game.
"We had a number of strong individual performances, but the 26 assists to only 10 turnovers impressed me the most. It was a good way to start 2020."
The Owls outscored the Lions 69-37 over the final three periods after taking a slim 12-10 lead at the end of the first stanza. Tech took its largest lead of 23 points with just 1:21 left in the game. The Owls' bench outscored Multnomah 42 to 13.
Tech shot 45% from the floor for the game including 8-of-25 from long range (32%). Amanda Constant led the Owls with 14 points with freshman Emma McKenney adding 11-points, making 3-of-6 from long range.
Tech's Abby Kreiser led the Owls with eight of the teams 26 assists on the night.
OIT held the Lions to just 29% shooting on the night
Oregon Tech Men
Owls 118, Lions 83
PORTLAND – No. 2 Oregon Tech (13-2, 3-2 CCC) outscored Multnomah University (7-6, 0-4 CCC) 51-35 in the first half on the way to a 118-83 win Friday night at Jim Skagen Court.
"We really shared the ball well again tonight with 32 assists," head coach Justin Parnell said. "Offensively we were pretty sharp for the majority of the game and got back to playing at the pace we want to play at."
The Owls had six players score in double-figures led by Tyler Hieb and Seth Erickson with 17-points each.
Garret Albrecht added a double-double including 10- rebounds and 11-points. Scotty Burge, Harrison Steiger, and Matt Van Tassell added 14-points each in the win for the Hooter.
All-American Mitchell Fink inched closer to the Tech's all-time assists record as he added 13 dimes on the night.
Tech held a huge 56-27 rebound advantage with Lachlan McKimm and Albrecht leading the way with 10 boards each.
The OIT bench outscored the Lions 51-11 on the night.
Jaeden Ingram led the Lions with 25 points with Zach Richardson chipping in 19 in the loss.
Both sides of Oregon Tech basketball will have 10-days off before traveling to Southern Oregon University Tuesday, January 14 in Ashland.