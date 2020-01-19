Oregon Tech women’s coach Scott Meredith just hoped one of his players would make it to the free-throw line.
Junior Amanda Constant did him one better.
Constant scored on a left-handed layup, and then made a free throw, as Oregon Tech rallied from a 10-point deficit to claim a 63-60 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over Corban Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
“Coach called a play and we executed it well,” Constant said after the layup gave Tech the final lead with 2.7 seconds left in a game that saw eight ties and 11 lead changes.
“It was super exciting,” Kristin Farrell said.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for OIT, now 6-3 in league play after it dropped Corban to 8-3 in counting games. It also was Tech’s third game in four nights.
As has been the case in many of OIT’s wins, Tech is 12-7 overall. The bench play was huge.
The Hustlin’ Owls outscored Corban, 18-9, in points from nonstarters.
“We have a strong bench and good depth at our positions,” Constant, who finished with nine points, said.
Farrell, meanwhile, led Tech with a career high 22 points, including a 5-for-9 effort from behind the three-point arc.
“Thanks to my point guards for getting me the ball,” Farrell said. “It’s like if I feel good, I shoot it, but our focus was defense, trying to stop (Jordan) Woodvine and getting back in the defensive groove.”
Woodvine powered her way to 27 points to lead the Warriors, who also now are 12-7 on the season after OIT rallied from a 48-38 deficit early in the fourth period.
TECH TALK
- Abby Kreiser was solid for OIT with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a game in which the Hustlin’ Owls were outrebounded, 44-38.
- North Valley graduate Kendra Murphy narrowly missed a double-double for Corban with nine points and 11 rebounds. Lost River graduate McKenzie Girtman did not see action.
- OIT travels for its next two games, and plays at Eastern Oregon Friday and The College of Idaho next Saturday. After that, Tech will have seven of its final nine games at home.
- Tech will host an alumni game at noon today. Among the players will be Megan Whetstone, who sang the national anthem.
- OIT also outscored Corban, 22-15, in points off turnovers.