BOISE — Oregon Tech track and field opened its season at the Boise State Ed Jacoby Invite and Multi, where seven athletes competed.
Angel Valdez took home the Hustlin’ Owls best finish with second place in the men’s 600-meter race. He finished less than a second behind the first place finisher at one minute, 21.85 seconds.
In the women’s 600 meters, Aarika Brooks crossed the line in 1:48.76 for a ninth place finish.
Danielle De Castro topped the Owls in the women’s 1000-meter race with a fourth-place finish at 2:56.78. Delani Dietrich followed at 3:09.01 for 13th, while Mia Smith and Cindy Reed earned 16th- and 18th-place finishes, respectively.
Dietrich, De Castro, Brooks and Smith ran in the women’s distance medley relay where they placed 6th for Oregon Tech with a time of 12:39.27.
Dylan Woodward took home a 21st-place finish in the men’s 1000 meters with a finishing time of 2:41.42.