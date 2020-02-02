MEDFORD — Oregon Tech opened its softball season with a doubleheader sweep of Pacific University Saturday at Medford’s US Cellular Field.
The Hustlin’ Owls won the opener, 6-2, and then came back to claim the nightcap, 4-0.
Sarah Abramson finished with a four-hitter in the opener, and allowed two runs in the last inning of her season debut where she struck out four, but walked an uncharacteristic five.
Maddie Deverna doubled home two runs in Tech’s four-run fourth-inning effort which padded its lead to 6-0 against the Boxers, who also opened their season with the two games.
Neenah Pangilinan and Aubrie Businger, two of the newcomers to the OIT softball team, each hit a pair of doubles, with Pangilinan, Baylee Wyscaver and Halleigh Noga each also driving home a Tech run.
Montana Vaught, who also got two hits for the Boxers in the other game, doubled home both Pacific runs in the seventh inning.
In the second game, Emily McAdams made her pitching debut for the Hustlin’ Owls and finished with a three-hitter. She struck out eight, with one walk.
Pangilinan homered among her three hits in the second game, while Businger and Wyscaver each drove in runs for Tech, which entered the weekend ranked eighth among NAIA softball teams. Pangilinan also scored twice for OIT.
The Hustlin’ Owls head to Redding for a pair of doubleheaders next weekend, and three of the four games will be against host Simpson University, which also is among the nationally ranked teams in the preseason poll and the Cal-Pac favorite this season.