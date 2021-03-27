Faith Widman took 1st place leading the Owls to a 3rd overall finish Friday at the 2020 Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships, presented by U.S. Bank.
“We had a very good day,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “Six men ran life time bests. We will need to wait until Tuesday to see if we receive an at-large bid for nationals for each team”
Tech finished in the order: 1, 15, 19, 22,and 24 which accrued them 81 points total for the meet.
College of Idaho finished with 33 points after all five scoring runners finishing with all-conference honors. No. 16-ranked LC State took second place with 68 points, while No. 12-ranked Oregon Tech finished in third with 81 points. Northwest University came in fourth (128 points), followed by Eastern Oregon University (149 points) and Corban University (150 points). Bushnell University (154 points) and Multnomah University (189 points) rounded out the team finishes.
OIT’s Faith Widman won the individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds – just four seconds faster than the runner-up. LC State’s Callie Johnson took second in 17:45.
The next closest finisher for Tech was Hannah Mason finishing at 18:25.
Next up for Tech is the NAIA Championship Meet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on April 9th.