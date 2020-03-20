KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech senior Mitchell Fink was accorded first-team All-American honors Thursday for the recently completed NAIA basketball season.
In the process, he becomes a rare three-time All-American, and has been named to the first team each of the last two seasons.
“Mitchell put together one of the greatest NAIA basketball careers of all time,” Tech men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell said. “It’s amazing to think he was a three-time Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Year, and a three-time All-American.”
Fink became the second OIT player to win All-American honors three times, along with Levell Hesia in 2005-07.
He also is the fourth player from the league to win All-American honors three times, along with Corban’s Eric Fiegi and Southern Oregon’s Shea Washington. Washington is the only other player to win league Player of the Year honors more than once, and did it twice.
Over the season Fink became OIT’s leading career scorer (he passed Hesia) and all-time leader in assists.
One of 25 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award as the nation’s top non-NCAA Division I player, Fink finished his career with 2,178 points and 886 assists. He is one of just 13 players since 1945, at any level, to have more than 2,000 career points and 800 assists.
In addition to his scoring and assists, Fink finished his career with 494 rebounds, and is sixth all-time with 210 three-point field goals.
Finalists for the Francis Award will be announced April 4, and the winner named April 6.
Fink led all NAIA players with 230 assists this past season to help OIT to a fourth consecutive national tournament appearance, but the Hustlin’ Owls saw their season end before they could meet Mayville State of North Dakota when the NAIA scrapped all of its winter championships.
He also had been named one of the players for the March 31 NAIA All-Star Game in Kansas City, Mo., which was scheduled to be played before the Division I national title test. The game also was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top players in the nation,” Fink said. “It’s always a great team achievement to have a player from your team recognized, and I have to give all the credit back to my teammates and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunities to succeed.”
Also named to the first team All-American Division II men’s team was Talon Pinckney of The College of Idaho.
They were among the six repeat selections to the All-American team, including Indiana Wesleyan junior Kyle Mangas, who was named Player of the Year. Mangas, a three-time All-American, was second in scoring, third in average, fourth in blocked shots and fifth in blocks per game.
Mangas has 2,479 career points with a season to go.
Fink and Mangas are the only two NAIA Division II players on the finalist list for the Francis Award.
Colby Blaine of CI was named national Coach of the Year.
Northwest University’s Hussayn Ford, Multnomah University’s Justin Martin and Ronnie Rousseau III of Antelope Valley all were named to the second team this year, with Southern Oregon’s Tate Hoffman on the third team.
Among the honorable mention picks were Nate Bruneel of The College of Idaho, Max McCullough of Eastern Oregon and Zavier Lucero of Cal State Maritime.
WOMEN’S ALL-AMERICANS
Northwest Christian’s Morgan McKinney was named first-team NAIA Division II women’s All-American, while Corban’s Jordan Woodvine was named second team.
Honorable mention picks included Jane Nelson of Eastern Oregon and Gabby Bruno of Warner Pacific.