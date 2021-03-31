Faith Widman of Oregon Tech has been named the NAIA National Runner of the Week the national office announced Wednesday. Widman was selected based on her performances and was chosen out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institution winners.
Widman, a junior from Fairbanks, Alaska, won the Cascade Colligate Conference championship race in 17:41 a 42-second improvement on her season-best. Faith has been named CCC Runner of the Week four times this year.
“Faith had a great race and this is well deserved,” head coach Jack Kegg said. “Faith has worked very hard she has been dedicated and diligent during this challenging time of COVID.”
The Oregon Tech women's Cross Country Team currently ranked at No.12 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll, found out yesterday that they received one of 13 at-large berths and are now part of the 36 team, 98 individual field that was announced for the 41st Annual NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships that will be held on April 9. The event will take place at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The women's 5–kilometer race will begin at 8:30 a.m. PST.