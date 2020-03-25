CORVALLIS — Oregon Tech senior Seth Erickson earned first-team all-Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball honors this past season, but was erroneously left off the official list when it was announced by the conference office.
Cascade Conference commissioner Rob Cashell said: “On behalf of the conference office, my apologies to Seth Erickson and the Hustlin’ Owls on the omission in the original release of the men’s basketball All-Conference list.
“We are glad we identified the error and are able to properly honor his accomplishment.”
Erickson, a 6-3 senior from Salem, earned All-Conference honors and was selected as an NAIA honorable mention All-American last season for the Owls as a junior.
This year, Erickson suffered an injury and was limited to 11 conference games, averaging 20 points and five rebounds per league game. Overall Erickson played in 23 games for Tech, including three CCC tournament games.
With Erickson in the lineup, the Hustlin’ Owls had a 19-4 record.
He made 149-of-269 field goals (.554 percent), 62-of-128 three-point field goals (.492 percent) and was a perfect 39-for-39 at the free-throw line.
Erickson scored 1,276 career points (12th best all-time), had 520 rebounds (21st on the career list) and his 216 three-point field goals is fifth highest among men’s basketball players.
He joins teammate Mitchell Fink as a first-team all-conference selection, with teammates Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger on the honorable mention list.