As they have all season, Oregon Tech’s nonstarters fueled another come-from-behind women’s basketball victory, this one 105-65 over Multnomah Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
The victory assures OIT of a home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference playoffs.
“Coach was saying that was a record, and the most points any of his teams here had scored that many points,” Beth Derner said after she narrowly missed a double-double effort.
Early on, however, there were questions whether Tech would manage to rally from another first-period funk.
The Lions, who finished league play 2-18, led the entire first period, and had a pair of seven-point leads before the Hustlin’ Owls unloaded on Multnomah to take a 45-36 halftime lead.
Tech then methodically pulled away from Multnomah to push their record to 13-7 in the league and 19-11 overall.
“Originally we were focused on (Erykah) Campbell, but she’s hurt, so we had to refocus on (Alaygza) Portis,” Derner said.
For good reason.
Portis was the reason the Lions led early and stayed close to OIT before Tech would finally pull away.
“We knew we could run them, and I just wanted to try my hardest for rebounds and run the lanes,” Carissa Twitchell said after her best game this season, where she finished with six points and four rebounds.
Derner and Twitchell were among the nonstarters who scored 51 of OIT’s Saturday points and helped the Owls dominate in points in the paint, off turnovers, on fastbreaks and second-chance points.
The win sends OIT against Corban for a third time this season, with a chance to win 20 games and possibly a longer season.
TECH TALK
n Kristin Farrell finished with 17 points, including five three-point goals. Her three-pointers give her 149 for her career, and she passed Samantha Gilbert and Amanda Doherty on the women’s career list.
n Makaila Napoleon (16), Maddyson Tull (13), Emma McKenney (11) and Derner (10) all were double-digit scorers for OIT Saturday, with Abby Kreiser, Courtney Clemmer and Kylie Meadows a field goal or free throw shy.
n Derner led Tech with nine rebounds, and Kreiser had seven.
n Kreiser had a game high 13 assists, the third time this season she has reached double digits in the category.
n All 11 OIT players to see court time scored a point, 10 had a rebound and nine had an assist.
n For Multnomah, Portis finished with 20 points, Rachelle Tau 16, Dalila Rincan 15 and Jessica Parker 10. Tau also had 10 rebounds.
n Tech held a 52-30 edge in rebounds, and had 28 assists on its 42 field goals.