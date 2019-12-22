Key defensive stops, crucial three-point baskets, especially by Seth Erickson, and a brilliant game by Kaison Faust all led to a huge Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball victory Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
Second-rated Oregon Tech, the nation’s top NAIA defensive team, emerged with a 107-94 win over Eastern Oregon, the nation’s top NAIA offensive team.
“We had to guard better,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said he told the Hustlin’ Owls at halftime.
Tech limited the Mountaineers to 1-for-9 from three-point range in the second half, and slowed their overall offensive game, especially as OIT began to pull away and eventually gain a 96-80 lead late in the game.
“I know we’re not playing our best basketball right now, but tonight was more cohesive,” Parnell said after Tech upped its record to 12-2. “We want to peak at the right time.”
OIT had just a single first-half lead, 4-2.
The Mountaineers, led by their 7-foot inside mountain game with Jarek Schetzle netting 10-of-13 field goals, would take a 39-28 lead with 6½ minutes left in the first half to quiet the second large crowd of the season.
Erickson hit two crucial three’s, and after OIT had several other shots rim out, the Hustlin’ Owls went into halftime down by a single point, 49-48.
Scotty Burge opened the second-half scoring with a layup and Erickson followed with a three-pointer to give Tech a 53-49 lead, an advantage which would be tied once, but surrendered against a team which now has just a single win at Danny Miles Court in the last 40 years.
“We wanted to contain their guards and double-down their big guy, but, mostly, we wanted to focus on us,” Erickson said. “We were optimistic at halftime after having been able to cut it to one the way we were shooting. We were happy with that.”
Faust, meanwhile, said playing with confidence was big for him.
“I have been struggling a little, but the coaches asked us what we were going to bring to the game and I said I would crash the boards,” Faust said. That resulted in a number of putbacks, if not by him, by a teammate.
“This game brought out some confidence, and as the game progressed, my teammates kept me going.”
OWL HOOTS
- Mitchell Fink scored a huge double-double with 14 points and his career high of 17 assists. The school record for assists in one game is 21 by Travell Bradford in a 1992 game. Fink now has 758 career assists.
- Faust led OIT with 22 points, and had a team-high eight rebounds.
- Erickson, Burge, Tyler Hieb and Garret Albrecht also scored in double figures for OIT, which held an advantage in points off turnovers, second-chance points, fastbreak points and points from the nonstarters.
- Schetzle finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds for Eastern, whose only win at OIT since Jimmy Carter was president came Dec. 15, 2012. Jamal Heckard, Josh Brown and Zane Wright also scored in double figures for the Mounties.