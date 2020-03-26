Erik Fraser of Portland’s Grant High School has become the first men’s basketball recruit.
The 6-foot-3 wing helped the Generals win a state championship as a sophomore, a fifth-place state finish as a junior and an 18-9 as a senior. He averaged 17 points and five rebounds a game this past season.
He won first-team all-Portland Interscholastic league honors this year.
“OIT felt like a great place for me, and I loved the coaches along with the program’s history of winning,” Fraser said in a press release.
“Erik is a proven winner,” OIT head men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell said. “Erik is a very dynamic wing who has great length and can shoot the ball at a high level. Erik has a bright future at Oregon Tech and we are thrilled he’s decided to be a Hustlin’ Owl.”
Fraser played spring and summer basketball for Portland’s Team Fly, the same team current OIT players Matt Van Tassell and Kameron Osborn have played for.
Fraser intends to major in civil engineering.