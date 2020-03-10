EAGLE POINT – Men’s and women’s Tech golf took home a pair of second-place finishes this weekend at the OIT Spring Invite at the Eagle Point Golf Club.
Aerin Song shot a final round 77 as she finished 2nd in the field of 38 golfers, leading the No. 7 ranked Oregon Tech women to a second place finish behind No. 23 Victoria BC who came back from a 3-stroke deficit to win.
Victoria shot a final round team total of 309 while the Owls shot a 318 to finish six strokes behind Victoria. Sukriti Harjai led VBC; she took home medalist honors with a tournament low round of 69.
Tech’s Stephanie Koza, Ashley Zhu and Payton Canon all finished in a tie for 5th followed by Maiya Baker in 11th, and Grace Hull wrapped up the Owls’ leader board at 19.
The Tech men moved up from 3rd to finish 2nd as a team right behind No. 7 ranked Victoria B.C. in the final round.
Victoria won the event with a final round 299 to win the three-round event with a total of 900. Tech followed with 930 after they finished with a 302 in the final round. Fellow Cascade Conference members Northwest Christian (932), Corban (933), and Multnomah (938) wrapped up the Top 5.
The Victoria men finished 1,1,3, led by John Morrow and Zach Ryujin who tied for first with a 224 total followed by Brandon McManus who was third (227).
Junior Mayson Tibbs led the Owls as he finished 10th, with Jared McBride and Preston Luckman finishing tied for 13th. Kyle Wolf finished 16th with Tech’s Tyler Mulligan 20th.
The Owls next travel to Nampa, Idaho for the Northwest Nazarene Invite March 23 & 24.