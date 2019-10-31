Oregon Tech men’s basketball was a-hustlin’ Wednesday night at Danny Miles Court.
It passed the ball well, ran the lanes enough to score more than 30 times on layups and played a little defense, too.
“The coaches did a good job of keeping us focused, to play hard, stay aggressive and play our game,” junior Harrison Steiger said after the Hustlin’ Owls officially opened their men’s basketball season with a 113-50 win over the Northwest Indian College.
“I’m glad to get that one over with,” junior Garret Albrecht said against a clearly out-manned opponent.
“We knew we had to come in and play hard, and we played really good defense in the first half,” Albrecht, one of seven OIT players to score in double figures, said. “We got a little sloppy on defense (late) in the second half.
“Overall, I’m happy.”
Life gets more difficult now and OIT will host Cal State Maritime at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The game was moved to keep it from being canceled because of fires north of the Bay Area.
The Eagles, from Bellingham, Wash., held a single lead, 3-2, after 7-foot-3 Khalil Chaffin nailed a three-point basket a minute into the game.
Tech then scored the next 10 points and never were in trouble against a team with just players 6-2 or taller and playing against a team with nine players 6-3 or taller.
The Hustlin’ Owls later used a 24-0 run to push their lead to 38-7, which came on a Kaison Faust layup.
“We knew we wanted to crash the boards and try to work the ball inside,” Albrecht (also a junior) said, “but we didn’t have a lot of chances because we were fast-breaking so much.”
Tech had 16 steals and held a huge 55-15 edge in rebounds, both of which allowed it to get up-and-down the court quickly and efficiently in a game in which all 12 OIT players scored, all 12 had rebounds, 10 had an assist and eight had at least one steal.
“It shows that everyone was ready to play, everybody was ready to contribute,” Steiger said.
OWL HOOTS
n Tyler Hieb free throws opened the scoring in each half. n Heib, Faust, Albrecht, Seth Erickson, Lachlan McKimm, Jordan Henderson and Matt VanTassell all scored in double figures for OIT, while Mitchell Fink and Steiger both were a field goal shy. The school record for the most players in double figures in one game is nine. n Hieb scored a game-high 16 points. n Fink also had eight assists and five steals, and Steiger seven rebounds. n Albrecht had a game-high eight rebounds. n OIT netted 60 percent of its shots, was 19-for-24 at the free-throw line, held a 74-18 edge in points in the paint, 30-0 advantage in fast-break points, 33-2 edge in points off turnovers and a 61-23 advantage in points from nonstarters. n Northwest Indian College finished shooting 35 percent, but made just 22 percent of its first-half shots.
Tech adds Sunday home game
Oregon Tech will host Cal State Maritime at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game which has been moved to Klamath Falls because of fires north of the San Francisco area.
All general admission seating for the game will be $5, and reserved seats will sell for their usual $9 per ticket.
The Keelhaulers are one of the few teams to have played OIT at least five times and hold an edge in victories. CSU Maritime leads the series with the Hustlin’ Owls, 5-2