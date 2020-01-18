Once untracked, Oregon Tech put on a splendid offensive show Friday night at Danny Miles Court.
The Hustlin' Owls netted 41-of-71 shots from the floor, including a 10-of-16 effort from three-point range, to spur Tech to a 112-91 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over Northwest Christian.
“Our offense was fantastic,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “Even though we are a little short-handed, we ran the floor well. We can't complain about the efforts of anyone (on the OIT roster).”
Battling some serious losses, including Kaison Faust and Kellen Gerig for the year along with Tyler Hieb for about four weeks, Tech put together a solid performance against an NCU team that is rebuilding.
“Jordan Henderson brought us some good energy,” Parnell said, “and Harrison Steiger scored a very quiet 18 points.”
Every effort counted.
“With the guys we have out, we needed more offensive production, and I have been playing more aggressive,” Seth Erickson said after he scored a game-high 27 points.
“We just have to have more toughness, and I just want to play my game, which on offense is to run the lanes and just fly around,” Steiger said. “(Friday night) everyone stepped up.”
The Beacons, one of the few league teams younger than OIT, opened up an 18-9 lead 6½ minutes into the game.
By halftime, Tech had taken a 54-39 advantage.
Henderson, Garret Albrecht, Lachlan McKimm and Matt Van Tassell's performances were outstanding.
“We have four bigs, and ran with two guys all the time, and they stepped up,” Erickson said of the four, who combined for 35 points and 17 rebounds. They also helped Tech hold a strong 58-26 edge in points scored in the paint.
OWL HOOTS
- Steiger made two free throws to give OIT its first lead, 24-23, with just under 10 minutes left in the first half. Mitchell's Fink's layup made the score 41-30, and the Hustlin' Owls would take a pair of 17-point leads in the half.
- Erickson now has 63 points in two games over three days, an effort which allowed him to climb past Saif Abdur-Rahman, Joel Yellow Owl, Florian Houget, Manuel Crump and Kyle Gomez into 16th place all-time for OIT.
- Fink's 23 points also allowed him to join Levell Hesia and Ryan Fiegi as the only Tech men's players with at least 1,800 career points.
- Erickson has moved past Chris Johnson, Lavar Moore and Austen Flint into fifth place all-time with 203 three-point goals.
- Albrecht also scored in double figures, and Henderson, McKimm and Van Tassell all were a field goal shy.
- Erickson and McKimm both had seven rebounds, and Steiger added five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots to his efforts.
- For NCU, Ernest Ugoagu scored 24 points and had seven rebounds, with Stevie Schlabach, Logan Davis, Kaden Sand and DyShawn Hobson also in double figures.