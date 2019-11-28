For the first time in more than a decade, the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team has drawn the No. 1 spot in the national NAIA Division II poll released Wednesday.
OIT, one of eight unbeaten teams, pulled 10-of-12 first-place votes to move up from its preseason ranking of No. 2, which had been Tech’s highest regular season ranking since it was ranked second in the 2012 preseason poll.
Tech was ranked No. 1 in the 2012 postseason poll.
“Being ranked No. 1 is definitely an accomplishment for this group,” coach Justin Parnell said of the Hustlin’ Owls, who took a 9-0 record into a Wednesday game against Maine Fort Kent. That game started after the deadline for today’s issue, and will appear in Friday’s H&N.
“It says a lot about the work ethic of the former players from the last three years, and group we have now,” Parnell said.
Tech’s last No. 1 ranking came after the 2008 national championship.
“Our goal doesn’t change,” Parnell said. “We are going to continue taking this season practice-by-practice and game-by-game.”
Morningside of Iowa, which is 7-0, is ranked second in this week’s poll, with Indiana Wesleyan third. Each received one first-place vote.
Tech leads five teams in the rankings, with The College of Idaho fifth, Southern Oregon 17th, Corban 24th and Eastern Oregon among the teams to receive votes.
Among the teams to receive votes this week were Antelope Valley and Cal State Maritime, both of which lost to OIT earlier this month.
OIT’s women, who had entered the season ranked No. 21 in their preseason poll, fell from the rankings this week.
The next national rankings will be released Wednesday, Dec. 11.