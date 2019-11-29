Oregon Tech’s final nonleague men’s basketball game of the season was canceled when the University of Maine Fort Kent opted to not drive over the snow-packed mountain passes to Klamath Falls for Wednesday’s contest.
The game originally had been set to be played Wednesday morning, but Maine Fort Kent notified OIT officials around 3 p.m. it thought travel too perilous and scrapped the drive.
Instead, the Bengals will take a 3-6 record to Eugene where they play at New Hope Christian College today.
UMFK has lost its last six games, including a 98-61 decision at Southern Oregon Tuesday in what was supposed to be part of a seven-game, 10-day tour of the West, where about half of the school’s players went to high school.
The game would have been the second meeting at Danny Miles Court between the schools, and OIT won the first game two years ago, 89-82.
Tech officials said fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game can turn them in at the Oregon Tech ticket office starting Monday for any future men’s basketball game on the schedule, or for a full refund.
OIT, meanwhile, now will be idle until Dec. 6-7 when the top-rated Hustlin’ Owls open Cascade Collegiate Conference play at The Evergreen State College and Northwest University.
Tech’s next home games will be Dec. 20 against The College of Idaho, and Dec. 21 against Eastern Oregon.