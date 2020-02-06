KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech men’s basketball (18-5, 8-5 CCC) dropped seven spots to No. 12 in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday.
Since the last poll on Jan. 15, the Hustlin’ Owls have gone 4-3, including wins last weekend against Northwest, 86-78, and Evergreen State, 95-67, both at Danny Miles Court.
Cascade Conference-opponent College of Idaho (22-3, 15-0 CCC) moved up one in this week’s poll from No. 3 to No. 2, while rival Southern Oregon (18-5, 12-3 CCC) moved up seven from No. 15 to No. 8.
Among other Cascade Conference teams to receive votes was Northwest (13-11, 9-4 CCC), which received 8 votes.
The Owls are on the road this weekend, heading to the Willamette Valley to play Corban and Northwest Christian before coming home to host No. 8 Southern Oregon Tuesday at Danny Miles Court.