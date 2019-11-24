EUGENE — Oregon Tech withstood a William Jessup late-game comeback effort, made free throws down the stretch and remained unbeaten with a 97-80 victory Saturday in the Northwest Christian men’s basketball tournament.
The Warriors, coming off an impressive win over the host school Friday, had trimmed Tech’s lead to 79-74 with six minutes to play.
The Hustlin’ Owls responded to push their record to 9-0 and likely will ascend to the top of the NAIA Division II national rankings, which are scheduled to be released Wednesday afternoon. Top-rated Spring Arbor of Michigan has lost twice this season.
Oregon Tech will also take in high ranking into its final non-league game of the season when the Owls host Maine Fort Kent at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Danny Miles Court.
Saturday at NCU’s Morse Event Center, there were 12 ties and 14 lead changes before OIT took the lead for good against an opponent which Tech has battled well over the last several seasons.
Tech netted 56 percent of its shots, made 26-of-32 free throws, many in the final minutes as WJU tried to get itself back into the game, and held a dominating 44-18 edge in rebounds.
Matt VanTassell had a game-high eight rebounds and came up just shy of a double-double while also scoring 19 points.
Mitchell Fink claimed game scoring honors with 27 points and came close to a triple-double effort for the Hustlin’ Owls with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Seth Erickson, meanwhile, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.
William Jessup held its biggest lead at seven points with just four minutes left in the first half.
Tech did not finally begin to put the game out of reach until there were five minutes left to play in the only meeting between the schools this season.
Jourdan Johnson had 24 points and four assists for William Jessup, which fell to 6-2 on the season, while Austin Dill led the Warriors with four rebounds.
10pt:Friday’s Game
Oregon Tech 99, New Hope Christian 49
Scotty Burge scored a career high 16 points, VanTassell had a career high 13 rebounds and Jordan Henderson matched his career high with 15 points as Tech methodically pulled away from New Hope Christian Friday.
VanTassell pulled down a double-double effort with his 18 points, which is two shy of his career best.
Erickson narrowly missed a double-double and finished with nine points and nine rebounds, while Fink had 10 assists. Burge completed one of his best all-around Oregon Tech games with six assists and five rebounds.
Lachlan McKimm also scored in double figures for OIT in a game in which Tech nailed 36-of-67 field-goal tries (54 percent). The Hustlin’ Owls also were a solid 9-for-20 from three-point range and held a dominating 59-23 edge in rebounds.
Henderson and McKimm were a combined 11-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-2 from three-point range, and 2-2 at the free-throw line and helped the OIT bench hold a 59-4 in scoring by nonstarters.
Jaylen Rose led the Deacons with 21 points.
Tech took a 6-5 lead on a Tyler Hieb three-point basket, and then pulled away from NHC after the teams were tied, 13-13. OIT led, 45-25, and turned the game into a rout in the second half.