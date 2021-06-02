Oregon Tech dropped two straight games to rival Southern Oregon University as the Raiders claimed the NAIA title Wednesday night.
In the winner-takes-the-title second game, Oregon Tech (48-10) fought back to send it to extra innings, but lost 7-5. SOU won the first game 3-2.
After an hour-and-a-half break between games, Raider Hanna Shimek got SOU out in front early in the top of the first thanks to Tayler Walker’s RBI. Rylan Austin knocked in another to put SOU up 2-0.
OIT cut the score to 2-1 in their half of the inning, and it went into the fifth with the same score, until SOU’s Shimek hit a triple in the top of the sixth frame allowing Avery Morehead-Hutsell and Allie Stines to run home putting the Raiders up 4-1. It was 5-1 by the bottom of the seventh.
But the Owls weren’t done. OIT loaded the bases and McKenna Armantrout scored with a single from Krista Ward, Aubrie Businger reached home with a single from Jantzi single and Maggie Buckholz strolled home after Nunes walked. Suddenly, the game was tied 5-5 and headed to extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Donovan hit a devastating homerun followed by an Olivia Mackay triple, which scored Walker. SOU led 7-5 and had the title in sight.
In the bottom, the Owls threated but could not cross the plate.
OIT has gone to the NAIA World Series twice in school history, winning the title in 2011, both with head coach Greg Stewart. Despite the outcome, Stewart said the team worked hard and overachieved.
“It’s a testament to the hard work, effort and commitment they’ve had,” Stewart said. “Softball is a grind and it can get tedious, but they’ve put in the work.”
Game one was just as exciting. Oregon Tech had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, one hit away from a likely national title.
But Aubrie Businger popped out down the right field line and Southern Oregon held on to beat Oregon Tech 3-2 on Wednesday, forcing a winner-take-all national title game.
In the first faceoff, Oregon Tech got off to a fast start with McKenna Armantrout scoring on an RBI from Kaila Mick. But in the bottom of the first, SOU returned Riley Donovan for SOU hit an RBI and brought Allie Stines home.
In the fourth, the Raiders took a 3-1 lead with Quirke getting an RBI and advancing Moorhead-Hutsell to the home plate. Later in the inning, Hannah Shimek scored as well running from second to home thanks to an RBI by Donovan.
With the game on the line, the Owls turned on their offensive attack in the top of the seventh. With Olivia Lethlean at third and Jensen Becker at first, Armantrout hit a line ball through the SOU shortstop. This play sent Lethlean home and cut the score to 3-2.
Hopes were high for the Owls when Mick was hit by a pitch and loaded all the bases. But Businger popped out to end the rally.