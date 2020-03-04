CALDWELL, Idaho. – No. 8 Oregon Tech (26-7) fell short on their bid to upset No. 1 College of Idaho (30-3) Tuesday night at the J.A. Albertson Center as the Yotes maintained their perfect sweep of the Cascade Conference and claimed the championship in one of their closest games of the season, winning by just a five-point margin of 82-77 for their 24th win in a row.
The win marks the third consecutive title for the Yotes, putting them with OIT as the only two teams to perform the feat.
The Coyotes claimed the lead out of the gate, with an 11-0 run boosting them to the top. The Hustlin’ Owls came back later in the half 16-4 but fell behind again as Talon Pinckney and Jalen Galloway scored three-point baskets in an 8-0 push for COI, allowing the team to take an eight-point advantage to the locker room.
College of Idaho scored 10-3 in the beginning of the second half to reach their largest lead of 13, but Tech wasn’t done yet.
The Owls cut the deficit with an 11-2 run and then tied things up at the five-minute mark with an 8-2 push. Things stayed close for the remainder of the game, but the Yotes maintained a slight advantage through the final buzzer.
Senior Mitchell Fink scored 26 points and five assists in the loss, leading the Hustlin’ Owls and claiming game-high honors.
He was followed by fellow senior Seth Erickson, who earned a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Harrison Steiger added another 17 points, and junior Garret Albrecht notched 10.
Pinckney led College of Idaho with 23 points, two blocks, and 4-of-8 made from behind the arc. He was followed by Nate Bruneel, who scored 17, and Ricardo Time, who scored 14 points and six boards.
The Yotes were able to earn an 18-10 advantage off turnovers, forcing 15 in the game while only committing 11 of their own. Idaho also took an advantage from long range, scoring 12-of-24 to earn a 50% average while Tech struggled at 21.4%.
The Owls took a 35-32 rebounding edge and scored 19 second chance points off of 21 defensive rebounds. The team also shot at 96.6% from the charity stripe and led 26-20 in the paint.
College of Idaho held a 19-4 lead from their bench and took a 12-6 assisting advantage.
The Hustlin’ Owls have secured a spot in the NAIA DII National Tournament and will find out seeding today at 3 p.m. The tournament will begin play on Wednesday, March 11th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.