REDDING – Oregon Tech opened up its 2020 season with a sweep on Friday afternoon. The Owls first knocked off Menlo College 8-3 then followed that with a 12-9 win over Simpson University at Historic Tiger Field.
Game 1: Oregon Tech 8 Menlo College 3
Josh Overstreet made his season debut on the hill going 5 innings allowing just two runs and five hits with four strikeouts to move to 1-0 on the season.
The Owls pounded out 13 hits in game 1, led by Payton Harris with four hits and three RBI, and Josiah Peterson and Micah Jio added two hits each in the win. Sophomore Andy Schubert had a pinch-hit solo home run for the Hooter.
The Owls got solid relief pitching as Zach Sherman pitched three hitless innings with two strikeouts, with Trask Telesmanich pitching the final inning.
Game 2: Oregon Tech 12 Simpson 9
In game 2, the Owls scored 9 runs in the sixth inning on the way to their 12-9 win.
The Red Hawks led 9-2 after five innings but the Hooter held Simpson scoreless over the final four innings to win 12-9.
In a sloppy game that had 11 hits but 7 errors, that led to 21 total runs.
Overstreet, Jio and McKinnon Bennett had 2 RBI each to lead the Owls offensively.
Five Owl pitchers contributed to the win with freshman Patrick Arman getting credited with the win, while junior Zach Scherman picked up the save.
The Owls will head back to Redding next weekend for a four game series against Simpson and Holy Names University in the Simpson Tournament starting at 11:00 am Friday, against the host Red Hawks at Tiger Field.