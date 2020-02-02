REDDING — Oregon Tech baseball (2-4) dropped two games Saturday to Simpson University (3-4) and Holy Names University (2-1) in two close games, losing the first against Simpson 2-1 and the nightcap against Holy Names 9-8.
Against Holy Names, Josiah Peterson scored on an error and Payton Harris batted in another on a single to put the team at a 2-0 advantage early in the game. The Hawks weren’t able to retaliate until the bottom of the fourth, when a homer from Joshua Nelson gave them a single run.
Holy Names came back strong in the fifth, however, scoring one on a Carlos Cosio dropped fly and two each on doubles from Nelson and Robbie McIntosh, giving them a 6-2 edge.
A McKennin Bennett homer in the sixth gave the Hustlin’ Owls two more runs, but the team still lagged. Micah Jio scored on a throwing error in the seventh, but the Hawks scored one themselves in the eighth.
Tech pulled ahead in the top of the ninth with three runs batted in by Bennett and Nevan Watanabe, but Holy Names went into the ninth determined and managed to score on a Jonathan Waite double.
Cameron Vollmer batted in the tie-breaking run on a fielder’s choice, ending the game. Nelson and Waite each added two hits for the Hawks, with Nelson batting in and scoring three runs himself. McIntosh made one hit but batted in two runs in the game.
For the Owls, Harris hit 3-of-5. He was followed by Emmett Covello and Watanabe, who each made two hits. Bennett made a single hit for the team but batted in three runs. Tech pitchers struck out seven between them, while Ricardo Hernandez Jr. of Holy Names struck out nine.
In Saturday’s opener, Simpson scored twice with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to gets its victory, and now is 1-2 against the Hustlin’ Owls.
For Tech, Bennett picked up three of his team’s seven hits, and Overstreet’s ground out plated Alex Malcolm in the first inning to give the Owls the early lead.
Overstreet pitched the game, and one of the runs he allowed was unearned. He struck out nine, walked four and hit two Simpson batters.
Friday’s Games
Oregon Tech saw a 9-3 seventh-inning lead dissipate Friday, and the Hustlin’ Owls ended up dropping a 16-9 nonleague baseball decision against Holy Names University, to hand OIT its second loss of the day.
Earlier, host Simpson University cuffed Tech, 10-8.
In the second game, which went 11 innings, Josh Overstreet had hit a triple, double and single for OIT, and scored three times as the Hustlin’ Owls built their lead. Josiah Peterson and Payton Harris both had two Tech hits in the game, while Andy Schubert and Jarid Norberg both drove in three runs.
Robbie McIntosh had four hits for Holy Names, which opened its season with the game. Carlos Cosio, Dominic Masciel and Jerry Gaitan all had three hits for the Hawks.
Against Simpson, Tech managed to tie the score in its half of the sixth inning, but the Red Hawks scored twice in their half of the inning to take the lead for good.
Micah Jio, Emmett Covello and Harris each hit a double for the Hustlin’ Owls, and Alex Malcolm finished with four singles. Peterson, Jio, Harris and Schubert all had two hits.