ASHLAND – Justin Parnell’s 100th career victory as Oregon Tech head men’s basketball coach might be one of his most satisfying.
Tech rallied in the first half and then held off Southern Oregon, 70-65, Saturday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion to advance to the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship game Tuesday at The College of Idaho.
“Toughness, flat toughness,” a soaked Parnell said after his team had doused him with the water bucket as the eighth-rated Hustlin’ Owls upped their season record to 26-6.
Seventh-rated Southern Oregon, which had split its games with OIT during the season, will take a 23-7 record to Sioux Falls, S.D., when OIT, CI and SOU all represent the league at the NAIA Division II national tournament which starts March 11.
“The key was to contain them on the backboards, and we toughened up when we needed to,” Seth Erickson said after he took control of the game in the final five minutes with teammate Mitchell Fink in foul trouble.
“One of the keys was rebounding and boxing out, which we didn’t think we had done very well the last two times we played them,” Garret Albrecht said.
Tech finished with a 40-28 edge in rebounds Saturday and outscored the Raiders, 18-7, in second-chance points.
“We also wanted to slow their shooters on the perimeter, and we wanted to pressure the ball and that helped a lot,” Erickson said after he claimed game-scoring honors with 21, one of four OIT players in double figures.
Teron Bradford and Jordan Hunt both scored 13 points to lead SOU.
Southern took a 12-4 lead six minutes into the game with Tech struggling with its shooting.
With four minutes left in the first half, Fink’s basket gave OIT its first lead, 27-25, and the Hustlin’ Owls would take a 33-25 lead on two Matt Van Tassell free throws with 2½ minutes left.
OIT would lead by 13 early in the second half before the Raiders brought their large student crowd to its feet with a rally for a 56-55 lead, their last.
Erickson then scored three straight baskets to give Tech a 66-60 lead with about a minute to play. He finished with eight of OIT’s final 10 points.
OWL HOOTS
n Albrecht finished with a double-double, netting 11 points and 12 rebounds.
n Fink finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Harrison Steiger also scored in double figures for Tech.
n OIT plays The College of Idaho Tuesday for the Danny Miles Trophy, OIT’s first chance to win the award named for its former coach since 2017.