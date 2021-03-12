Oregon Tech allows family members into events
Oregon Tech campus administration will limit the number of spectators allowed in our athletic home venues. With our limited venue capacity, we are prioritizing our Oregon Tech student athlete’s family members. Oregon Tech is following current Klamath County guidelines which have recently moved into the moderate risk category. Moderate risk allows for a small number of people to be allowed inside venues. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as we navigate these unique times,” athletic director John Van Dyke said. “The new county guidelines are a step in the right direction in working toward getting our athletic department back to a normal fan experience.”
Free live video streaming and live stats will be provide for all Oregon Tech home events and are available at www.oregontechowls.com
Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Friday
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Friday, March 19 online. See the meeting agenda online at www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/minutes/21/03_Mar/index.asp.
The meeting will be livestreamed over ODFW’s YouTube channel, which can be viewed at www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/minutes/.
To testify online for one of the agenda items, fill out the online form below no later than 48 hours before the meeting begins (by Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m.)
www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_NoDY_gMfRi-SqDmB2_imZQ.
Comments about agenda items can also be emailed to odfw.commission@state.or.us.
The Commission will be asked to:
Comply with HB 3315 (passed by 2015 Oregon State Legislature), amend rules to remove the issuance of information statements and authorizes the issuance of invoices for recompensable assistance to executive department agencies.
Approve Access and Habitat Board recommendations for project funding to provide public hunting access or improve wildlife habitat on private land; and appoint a Hunter Representative to the Access and Habitat Board.
Appoint a new member to the Fish Screening Task Force to represent the Public position on the board. This seven-member board advises ODFW staff on fish screening program development, implementation, monitoring, technology, funding, and reporting.
Adopt new regulations for the commercial market squid fishery including, but not limited to, gear requirements to reduce benthic impacts, periodic closures to protect spawning squid, logbook requirements for “light boats”, and clarifying that “light boats” are prohibited from operating in the Cascade Head South Marine Protected Area.
Consider a petition from The Center of Biological Diversity requesting to add mink to the list of Prohibited Species in the state. The Commission will be asked to either deny the petition or accept the petition and initiate rulemaking proceedings (no new rules will actually be adopted during the meeting). The Commission requests public comment on whether options exist for achieving the rule’s substantive goals in a way that reduces the negative economic impact on businesses.
Finally, the Commission will be given an update on 2021 ocean salmon fishery planning.
Commissioners will also hold a public forum for people to comment on topics not on the agenda. To participate in public forum, call the ODFW Director’s office at (503) 947-6044 by Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. (48 hours prior to the meeting).