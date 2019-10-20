Zane Sheckherd scored four seconds into the game, Sonoma State opened up a 22-7 first-quarter lead the Seawolves stifled Oregon Tech’s second-half comeback effort to post an 85-60 win at Danny Miles Court Saturday.
Experience was huge for the NCAA Division II Seawolves in the exhibition game.
Sonoma State played seven seniors and one graduate student, which is legal in the NCAA, against an Oregon Tech team which had six freshmen in uniform and along with another player, junior Beth Derner, who had not played in more than a year.
“There were a lot of positives to take from this,” OIT coach Scott Meredith said.
“We just wanted to play our game, rebound well and execute our plays, and I think we did well,” OIT junior Amanda Constant said. “There’s a lot to improve one, though. We need to work on our defense and push things even more.”
Defense was stressed going into the game, and Tech wanted to slow Sonoma State’s inside game.
“We did that fairly well,” Meredith said. “We just didn’t expect them to go off on three-pointers, and they had a hot night.”
The Seawolves made 60 percent of their shots, including a brilliant 12-for-22 effort from three-point range.
Tech, meanwhile, struggled to overcome its 18 percent shooting effort in the first period, and finished the game with a 32 percent effort from the floor. That included a 5-of-19 performance from three-point range.
“They were aggressive, and after the first quarter I thought we held up against their aggressiveness,” Derner, a Modoc High grad who sat out last season as a redshirt, said.
“Nothing really changed because my teammates pushed me, and I tried to play like I do in practice,” she said. “I don’t think I missed a beat. If felt good to play again.”
Derner and freshman Eastyn Reeves each hit a three-point shot late in the second period, the only ones Tech made in the first half, but OIT never was able to cut too deeply into Sonoma State’s big lead, which reached 26 points in the third period.
OIT later was able to cut its deficit to 54-42 before the third quarter ended, and Maddyson Tull’s traditional three-point play left Tech down, 59-48, before SSU pulled away in the waning minutes to complete its victory.
TECH TALK
n OIT now is idle until Nov. 1-2 when it plays at the William Jessup tournament in Rocklin, Calif. Tech also will meet The Master’s as it plays two teams which participated in the NAIA Division I national championships a year ago.
n Derner drew the first charging call of the season, and Tech was able to get four offensive fouls called against SSU.
n NCAA rules allow a graduate student with remaining eligibility to play as long as the individual is working on an advanced degree.
n In addition to Reeves and Tull, OIT players who participated in their first college basketball game were Courtney Bennett, Carissa Twitchell, Makaila Napolean and Emma McKenney.
n Constant and Derner were the only OIT juniors in uniform Saturday night.
n Melissa Lee had seven OIT rebounds, and the Hustlin’ Owls held a 33-31 edge in caroms.
n OIT next plays at home at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, against Pacific Union.