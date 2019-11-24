LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kedon Slovis didn’t grow up in the Los Angeles area, and Southern California’s rivalry with UCLA doesn’t yet loom as large for him it does for his fellow Trojans and Bruins playing against lifelong friends for yearlong bragging rights.
When USC’s freshman quarterback got his first taste of the famed crosstown showdown Saturday, he still took one enormous bite.
Slovis passed for a school-record 515 yards and threw four touchdown passes in USC’s 52-35 victory over UCLA in the schools’ 89th meeting.
Slovis and four 100-yard receivers carried the Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) to the Victory Bell with another landmark performance in the 18-year-old passer’s shockingly impressive debut season. During his fourth 400-yard performance in the last five games, Slovis surpassed Matt Barkley’s single-game USC records against UCLA and against any opponent in the fourth quarter while coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense racked up 643 yards.
“It’s obviously an honor to be up on that list, (but) it’s just a testament to the players around me,” said Slovis, who also surpassed the school’s single-season freshman yards passing record. “Any of you (reporters) in here could probably throw for 100 yards with these receivers.”
Michael Pittman Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Vavae Malepeai rushed for two scores as the Trojans wrapped up their regular season with their 16th win in the last 21 meetings with UCLA. Drake London and Tyler Vaughns also caught TD passes while USC survived a tumultuous second half at the Coliseum and eliminated the rival Bruins (4-7, 4-4) from bowl contention.
A year after UCLA’s Joshua Kelley broke the crosstown showdown’s rushing yardage record, Slovis broke its passing record while leading USC to its 10th win in the Bruins’ last 11 visits to the Coliseum. Slovis also had his third consecutive 400-yard passing game — another first in USC’s lengthy history.
Cal 24, Stanford 20
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — It took nearly a decade, a heads-up play by oft-injured California quarterback Chase Garbers and one final stand by the Golden Bears defense to make it happen.
The Axe is headed back to Berkeley.
Garbers scored on a 16-yard scramble with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting California to a 24-20 win over Stanford in the 122nd annual Big Game on Saturday.
“We finally got it back,” Garbers said of The Axe, which has been in Stanford’s possession since 2009.
Garbers, who was knocked out of last week’s loss to USC, passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. His final run came after he overthrew Nikko Remigio in the end zone and helped the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) end a nine-game losing streak to their San Francisco bay rivals.
“I was just excited I had a rushing touchdown” Garbers said.
Garbers wasn’t even cleared to play against Stanford until late Thursday evening. He had suffered an upper body injury a week earlier against USC and was held out of all contact drills in the days leading up to the Big Game.
“Gutsy, tough,” Bears coach Justin Wilcox said of his quarterback. “To make the throws that he made on the last drive and then the scramble for the touchdown, those are huge plays. I think people are going to be talking about that drive for a while.”
California fans stormed the field after the game, forming a blue-and-yellow sea on the floor of Stanford Stadium.
More importantly for Wilcox’s team, California became bowl eligible heading into the season finale against UCLA next week.
“To be able to get a win, get the axe back and what that means to the players and our institution, it’s a big deal,” Wilcox said. “To get bowl eligible and have a chance to win a bowl game, it’s huge for our program. To get the both at the same day is special.”
The Bears forced two turnovers and stopped Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett on a 4th-and-1 play to seal the win. The play was reviewed and upheld.
“To lose the axe after nine years is a tough pill to swallow,” Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson said. “This next week will be all about our character.”
Davis Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown for Stanford. Mills was intercepted twice.
The loss essentially ends any hope Stanford has of making it to the postseason. The Cardinal have been to a bowl game each of the last 10 seasons.
“This was Chase Garber’s game,” Cardinal coach David Shaw said. “We couldn’t stop him. Athletic quarterbacks have been difficult for us all year. He makes a difference with his legs.”
Utah at Arizona and Washington at Colorado coverage will be included in Tuesday’s H&N sports section.