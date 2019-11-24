It is, again, that time of year — scoreboard watching.
Baseball fans have long been accustomed to scoreboard watching, especially in the dog days of summer as the pennant races advance and divisional leaders start counting down their magic number.
Now, it’s football’s turn.
University of Oregon fans not only keep track of scores from Duck game, but are aware also of Utah, Southern Cal and any team which might provide the opponent for the Pac-12 championship game next weekend.
Oregon fans should want Utah to win out.
Sure, USC or someone with more losses might be an easier championship-game foe, but Utah is ranked high enough that the Utes could provide the necessary boost, with the assumption Oregon beats Utah Dec. 6, to push the Ducks into the final four and berth in the national championship series.
Oregon fans also need to watch Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, Wisconsin and any other team which could deny the Ducks a spot among the final four.
For those who are not Oregon fans, there still are plenty of games to keep tabs on.
Obviously, Oregon State’s effort to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 is one of them, and that started Saturday.
So is Boise State, which is among the bubble teams from the non-major (or Big Five) conferences for the one slot in what is called the Big Six series of bowl games.
The full list of bowl games, all several hundred dozen — actually just over three dozen, will be announced after all of the final regular season games, including playoffs, have been completed over the weekend of Dec. 6-7.
Then, there are the others, and there are many alumni who follow the fortunes of their small-college teams.
Linfield grads can follow the NCAA Division III championships, which began Saturday. The Wildcats, who have recorded a record 64th consecutive winning football season, opened at Chapman in California.
For the record, the last time Linfield had a losing season, Dwight D. Eisenhower was President of the United States.
Also, for the record, the second longest streak of consecutive winning football seasons is 42, held jointly by Harvard, Central College of Iowa and Notre Dame.
There are several who will watch with interest the NAIA national championships.
Others will take a liking to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
For many, following small college teams is a preference, either because they graduated from a small college, or have been turned off by the length of major college football games. Games with 48 minutes clock time often take 3½ or more hours to complete.
To note, there are about a half-dozen schools in the postseason with graduates in the Klamath Basin.
There also will be the watch for the FBS playoffs, which will be announced this week, including Montana and Montana State, among others.
Because of the divergent number of schools from which area residents have graduated, there always is a challenge for all media to keep track of the chaos, just as it is with all of the high school playoffs in varsity sports.
It is fully OK to be a Beaver Believer and hope for an Oregon State bowl game, just as it is OK to not really care about what happens to the Ducks. We follow them because they are us, our state, our major universities.
We also follow a lot of other schools because they are ours — as in alma mater.
All of that is what makes being a sports fans so much fun.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.